PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Central volleyball team started out their 2022 season at the Ludington Invite and came away with a 1-3 record.

"Today I was very proud of how the girls played. For our first invitational for the season, we came together to pull off some wins," said MCC coach Erin O'Harra. "We made it all the way to the semi-finals and battled with Shelby two different times."

In pool play, MCC dropped a match to Beaverton, 16-25, 17-25, 14-25 and lost a match to Shelby, 18-25, 11-25, 25-17.

In bracket play, the Spartans defeated Pine River, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13, to earn a berth in the semifinals where they matched up with Shelby once again. MCC dropped the match 15-25, 16-25, to end the day.

O'Hara praised "some great offense from sophomore Tori Dunblazier." Attacking at a clip of 57 for 69, Dunblazier had 25 kills.

"Sophomore setter Alayna Rafter did an amazing job getting our hitters set up. She had 99 of 102 sets with 20 assists," added O'Hara. "Charlie Banks did a great job serving today, going 45 for 49 serving with nine aces."

The Spartans play again at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the MCC High School.

"I'm excited to see where this talent takes us this season. I hope we continue to grow as a team and make our Spartan Community proud," O'Hara said.

Central's individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 1-2 passing, 1-1 attacks.

Charlie Banks: 45-49 serves, 2 aces; 51-65 passing; 44-47 attacks, 4 kills; 8-8 sets.

Peyton Welch: 16-18 serves; 31-41 passing; 11-12 attacks, 4 kills; 4-4 sets.

Alayna Rafter: 23-26 serves, 2 aces; 30-42 passing; 14-14 attacks; 99-102 sets, 20 assists.

Aylin Davila: 4-6 serves; 7-9 passing; 1-1 attack.

Ashlyn McKay: 23-25 serves; 40-58 passing; 19-19 attacks, 1 kill; 6-6 sets, 1 assists.

Tori Dunblazier: 22-26 serves, 3 aces; 69-80 passing; 57-69 attacks, 25 kills.

Riley Mast: 6-7 passing; 1-1 attacks, 1 kill; 2-2 setting.

Wren Nelson: 28-33 serves, 3 aces; 62-89 passing; 29-30 attacks, 8 kills; 13-15 setting.