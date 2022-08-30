MANISTEE — The Mason County Central volleyball team traveled to Manistee on Tuesday for a triangular and ended with a split, creating an overall record of 5-5.

The Spartans lost to Hesperia, 16-25, 10-25, and defeated Manistee, 25-17, 25-23.

"Our game against Hesperia was a hard game for our girls," said Central coach Erin O'Harra. "We made some mistakes and couldn't bring ourselves back… The girls got together and worked through what they need to do to come together."

The player meeting must have been just what was needed.

"Our game against Manistee we took the court with confidence and played well together. The learning aspect that they went through and had to overcome in a series of games makes me proud," commented O'Harra.

The Spartans were led by Tori Dunblazier in attacking, with 38 for 51 hits and 13 kills. She also had three blocks. Ashlyn McKay was 14 for 15 serving also had three blocks, as did Peyton Welch, who also had 16 digs. Alayna Rafter was 37 for 39 setting, with 18 assists and Wren Nelson and Charlie Banks were both 14 for 16 serving with two aces apiece and Nelson led her team in serve recieve with 18 of 20 and had 15 digs.

The Spartans are back in action at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, when they travel to Shelby to take on the Tigers in a West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest.

Mason County Central's individual statistics:

Charlie Banks: 2 aces; 8 attacks; 2 blocks; 4 digs.

Peyton Welch: 7-10 attacks, 2 kills; 3 blocks; 16 digs.

Alayna Rafter: 3-3 attacks; 37-39 setting, 18 assists; 7 digs.

Ashlyn McKay: 4-4 attacks; 3 blocks; 5 digs.

Tori Dunblazier: 38-51 attacks, 13 kills; 3 blocks; 7 digs.

Wren Nelson: 2 aces, 8-14 attacks, 2 blocks; 4-4 setting; 15 digs.