SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's volleyball team is still building and had a hard night as they fell to the Ravenna Bulldogs in three games, 5-25, 16-25, 13-25.

"I can see daily the progress we are making. These girls are strong and smart, and I know we are going to keep pushing ahead and challenging ourselves," said MCC coach Erin O'Harra. "We tried some new rotations this evening and weren't clicking together."

The positive was that all the varsity players got time on the court.

Key players tonight were two freshmen, Tori Dunblazier was 10-of-10 attacking with two kills and Alayna Rafter who set two games and was 3-of-3 attacking, 22-of-23 setting and 3-of-9 serving with two aces.

Charlie Banks and Jessica Gerbers were praised by the coach for their communication and passing during the match.

MCC's junior varsity volleyball lost to Ravenna, 9-25, 12-25.

The Spartans play at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Montague.

Central's individual stats:

Adria Quigley: 7-8 serving, 1 ace; 3-4 attacking; 3-3 serve receive; 3 digs.

Alayna Rafter: 8-9 serving, 2 aces; 3-3 attacking; 22-23 sets; 1-2 serve receive; 2 digs.

Amya Battice: 2-2 serving; 6-6 attacking, 2 kills; 1-1 sets; 2-2 serve receive.

Ashlyn McKay:8-9 attacking, 1 kill; 1-2 serve receive.

Brooke Wood:1-2 attacking; 0-1 serve receive.

Charlie Banks: 3-3 attacking, 1 kill; 3 digs.

Jessica Gerbers: 4-4 serving; 2-3 attacking; 8-13 serve receive; 4 digs.

Keyara Peterson: 1-1 serving; 2-2 attacking; 5-9 serve receive; 1 dig.

Madison Kaiser: 2 digs.

Maxie Green: 11-11 serving; 1-1 serve receive; 2 digs.

Tori Dunblazier: 4-6 serving; 10-10 attacking, 2 kills; 1-1 setting; 12-15 serve receive; 3 digs.

Wren Nelson: 13-16 attacking, 2 kills; 3-3 sets; 1-3 serve receive; 1 dig.

Claudia Rodriquez: 1-2 serving; 1-1 serve receive.

Kaydense Miller: 3-4 attacking; 1-2 serve receive.