SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central hosted a triangular on Thursday and finished the night with a split, losing to Reed City, 15-25, 11-25, and beating Manistee, 25-21, 25-13.

"We played well (Thursday). We played as a team and everyone participated both on and off the court to our success," MCC coach Erin O'Harra said. "We served at 95%, (71-of-75)."

Wren Nelson was 20-of-28 attacking, with nine kills. Amya Battice was 13-of-13 in serve receive.

"Tonight We worked hard and got the win in the end and they deserved it, they played smart," O'Harra said.

Central's Individual Stats:

Adria Quigley: 21-22 serving, 2 aces; 9-12 attacks, 2 kills; 3 assists; 5 digs; 9-10 serve receive.

Amya Battice: 10-11 serving; 5-8 attacks, 1 kill; 5 assists; 3 digs; 13-13 serve receive.

Charlie Banks: 8-8 serving; 5-6 attacks; 7 digs; 5-9 serve receive.

Jessica Gerbers: 4-5 serving; 3-3 attacks; 6 digs; 14-19 serve receive.

Keyara Peterson: 3-3 serving; 1-1 attacks; 1 assist; 1 dig; 1-2 serve receive.

Maxie Green: 18-18 serving, 2 aces; 3-5 attacks; 43-48 sets; 3 digs.

Tori Dunblazier: 1-2 serving; 7-12 attacks, 2 kills; 2 digs; 7-9 serve receive.

Wren Nelson: 20-28 attacks, 9 kills; 1 assist; 1 dig; 2-2 serve receive; 2 blocks.

Ashlyn McKay: 2/5 attacks, 1 kill.

Junior Varsity

MCC's junior varsity lost to Reed City in close games, 23-25, 23-25, but defeated Manistee in three games, 26-24, 21-25, 15-12.

The Spartans play Shelby at 5:30 pm on Sept. 14 at Mason County Central.