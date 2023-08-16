A year ago, the Spartans volleyball team tied for sixth with Ravenna in the Rivers Division of the West Michigan Conference, and that placement may serve as a motivator for this season’s team to be more competitive in the conference.
“We attended a camp at Hope College this summer, and our team really stepped up and learned a lot from the college girls,” said Erin O’Hara. “I’ve seen a different team since camp, and I am pleased and excited.”
O’Hara sees senior Riley Mast as a “silent leader, of sorts, and a calming presence. She has really stepped it up.”
Wren Nelson, a four-year varsity player, according to O’Hara, has brought a whole new attitude to the court.
“You can tell she really wants it this year,” said O’Hara.
Alayna Rafter will serve as the Spartans’ setter.
“Her confidence shows this year and she will serve as our floor leader,” commented O’Hara.
Aylin Davila is a defensive specialist and Gracie Weinert is a hitter, and O’Hara indicates they will also bring leadership to the team and have worked to grow their leadership.
Tori Dunblazier, a junior this year, returns as the only player on the team to be selected as WMC all-conference in 2022. O’Hara believes she has the talent on her team to get Dunblazier the ball on a regular basis.
Shelby is seen as the favorite in the WMC Rivers, followed by North Muskegon, according to O’Hara.
“With Navea Gauthier on Shelby’s team, she has such a temperament and her court awareness is amazing and fun to watch, they will be strong,” O’Hara said of the Ohio State commit.
“One of our goals this year is to be a more offensive team,” said O’Hara. “We have the talent. Now we need to come together and work together.”
O’Hara is assisted on varsity by Denise Cory and the junior varsity coaches, Reyna Dunblazier and Krystle Riley.
With the middle school teams switching their seasons to the fall, the need arose for new coaches. Abby Steuk, coaching the eighth grade team, is a Student Success Specialist with the MCC district, and Kara Bishop, a fourth grade teacher in the district, will lead the seventh grade team.
“The program is building, and we have a good foundation started,” O’Hara indicated. “I feel like we’ve started the season on a good note, and I am excited to see how the girls do this year.”
Mason County Central’s roster:
Seniors: Wren Nelson, Riley Mast, Aylin Davila and Grace Weinert.
Juniors: Tori Dunblazier, Alayna Rafter, Anna Sterley, Ellie Bendele, Maddi Sherretz, Emily Campbell and Mikayla McVicker.