SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central volleyball hosted Shelby in a West Michigan Conference volleyball match on Tuesday and lost in three straight games, 12-25, 12-25, 10-25.

"The girls had to move to take some heavy spikes against the Tigers. We just need to keep coming together as a team and working on our defense as well as our offensive game," said MCC coach Erin O'Harra.

Jessica Gerbers led the team with eight digs and Charlie Banks, Wren Nelson and Tori Dunblazier led in hitting.

MCC's junior varsity team lost to Shelby 14-25, 23-25, 6-15.

The Spartans play next at 5 p.m., Thursday, in Hesperia.

Central's individual stats:

Adria Quigley: 5-5 serving, 1 ace; 2-2 attacks; 6-9 serve receive; 2 digs.

Amya Battice: 3-4 serving, 2-2 attacks; 3-7 serve receive; 1 dig.

Alayna Rafter: 7-7 serving, 1 ace; 2-2 attacks; 18-20 sets; 2-3 serve receive; 5 digs.

Ashlyn McKay: 1-1 serve receive; 1 dig; 2 blocks.

Brooke Wood: 1-1 serving.

Charlie Banks: 3-4 serving; 6-6 attacks, 1 kill; 5 digs.

Jessica Gerbers: 4-4 serving, 1 ace; 0-1 attacks; 4-7 serve receive; 8 digs.

Keyara Petersen: 2-3 serving; 9-15 serve receive; 4 digs.

Maxie Green: 2-3 serving, 1 ace; 5-8 sets.

Tori Dunblazier: 3-4 serving, 1 ace; 6-8 attacks, 2 kills; 2-6 serve receive; 5 digs; 1 block.

Wren Nelson:9-13 attacks, 2 kills; 3-4 sets; 2-2 serve receive; 1 dig; 1 block.