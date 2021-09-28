MONTAGUE — Mason County Central volleyball ran in to a heavy hitting Montague team and lost the match, 4-25, 13-25, 15-25.

"This does make us 0-5 in the conference but I am not discouraged, we are building a solid foundation for years to come. We are going to keep working hard and learning every day how to play better as a team," said MCC coach Erin O'Harra.

The junior varsity volleyball team lost 5-25, 5-25, 11-15.

Mason County Central plays at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Shelby Invite.

Centrals' individual statistics:

Adria Quigley: 4-5 serving, 1 ace; 4-4 attacking; 1-1 setting; 8-12 serve receive; 3 digs.

Alayna Rafter: 3-3 serving; 4-5 attacking; 6-8 serve receive; 3 digs.

Charlie Banks: 5-5 serves; 7-8 attacking, 2 kills; 1-1 setting; 4-9 serve receive; 4 digs.

Jessica Gerbers: 5-5 serving; 3-3 attacking, 1 kill; 1-1 setting; 10-19 serve receive; 3 digs.

Maxie Green: 10-12 serving; 4-5 attacking; 22-22 setting; 6 digs.

Tori Dunblazier: 1-2 serving; 6-7 attacking, 2 kills; 7-14 serve receive; 9 digs.

Wren Nelson: 6-7 attacking, 5 kils.

Ashleyn McKay: 3-4 attacks.