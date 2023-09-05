The Mason County Central volleyball lost in straight sets, 11-25, 18-25, and 21-25, to Shelby Tuesday night at Mason County Central High School in Scottville.
“Tonight was a hard loss,” Central coach Erin O’Harra said. “We prepared hard for this match up against Shelby. Our first game we started out slow and they were moving the ball around and we weren’t getting where we needed on the court.
“The second game we started to pull our offense and defense together but our missed serves and read on the ball didn’t help us. Our third game we started out ahead and kept the score close. But our missed serves gave us that outcome of the game.”
The Spartans will be at the Manton Invite on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Central’s individual stats:
Grace Weinert: 3-3 serve receive; 1 dig; 6-7 attacks.
Mikayla McVicker: 2-2 serves; 0-3 serve receive;
Alayna Rafter: 10-10 serves, 1 ace; 5 digs; 1-1 attacks; 27-27 setting; 4 assists
Emily Campbell: 1-2 attacks
Aylin Davila: 4-5 serves; 2-2 serve receive;
Anna Sterley: 6-8 serves, 1 ace; 5-8 serve receive;
Tori Dunblaizer: 2-5 serves; 13-19 serve receive; 9 digs; 17-20 attacks, 7 kills; 4 blocks
Madi Sherretz: 1 dig; 1 block
Riley Mast: 7-11 serves; 3 digs; 4-7 attacks; 2 kills; 1 block
Ellie Bendele: 5-6 serves; 12-17 serve receive; 4 digs; 1-1 attack
Wren Nelson: 1-3 serve, 1 ace; 7-7 serve receive; 3 digs; 14-18 attacks, 1 kill; 2 blocks
The junior varsity game was won by the Spartans, 28-26, 23-25, 17-15.