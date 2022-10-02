BRETHREN — Mason County Central traveled to Brethren for the Brethren Invite on Saturday and played in the final, dropping the match to Lake Leelanau St. Mary's, 14-25, 22-25.

The Spartans' opening match was against Bear Lake, winning 25-9, 25-9. Next up in pool play was Traverse City Home School, splitting the match, 22-25, 25-20. In game three of pool play, Central took on Lake Leelanau St. Mary's and lost a close match, 17-25, 23-25.

The Spartans (8-10-1) moved to semifinals where they faced Mason County Eastern and won, 25-14, 25-14, setting up the rematch with Lake Leelanau St. Mary's in the final.

The Spartans are back on the court at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, when they travel to Ludington to take on the Orioles.

Central's individual statistics:

Grace Weinert: 5-6 serves, 3-6 serve receive, 1 set, 4 digs.

Maxie Green: 9-9 serves, 2-3 serve receive, 1 dig.

Charlie Banks: 34-37 serves, 7 aces; 44-53 serve receive; 31-34 attacks, 9 kills; 1 assist; 1 block; 28 digs.

Peyton Welch: 5-5 serve receive; 9-11 attacks, 2 kills; 3 sets; 1 block; 4 digs.

Alayna Rafter: 41-42 serves, 6 aces; 2-5 serve receive; 12-16 attacks, 3 kills; 141 sets, 40 assists; 23 digs.

Aylin Davila: 31-39 serves, 4 aces; 8-15 serve receive; 12 digs.

Ashlyn McKay: 18-20 serves, 3 aces; 8-14 serve receive; 10-14 attacks, 2 kills; 3 sets, 2 assists; 3 blocks; 6 digs.

Tori Dunblazier: 23-29 serves, 7 aces; 32-37 serve receive; 66-84 attacks, 27 kills; 9 sets, 1 assist; 6 blocks; 21 digs.

Riley Mast: 3-4 attacks, 3 kills.

Wren Nelson: 35-37 serving, 7 aces; 17-24 serve receive; 44-51 attacks, 20 kills; 3 sets; 5 blocks; 15 digs.