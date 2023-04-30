BEAR LAKE — The Mason County Central baseball team traveled to Brethren on Saturday and won two games in the Brethren Bobcat Classic Baseball Tournament, defeating Bear Lake, 6-2, and Benzie Central, 14-2 to win the tournament championship.
“We played pretty well this weekend,” said MCC coach Chris Carr. “It’s good to see us turn the corner a little bit.”
The Spartans were tied, 1-1, until the third inning, when Central scored four runs to take the lead, 5-1, and in the fourth inning, both teams scored for a final 6-2 score.
Sophomore Payton Merz took the win with 4 1/3 innings pitched, gave up five hits, walked one and struck out eight. Merz gave up two runs, one of which was earned.
Freshman Kaden Ruiz relieved Merz and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out four.
“Payton is a good athlete and is strong-minded,” said Carr. “He is coming in to his own.”
At the plate, Will Chye was 2-for-2 with an RBI, a walk, and a double. Simon Shimel and Braylin Thurow were both 1-for-2. Thurow had a double and a pair of stolen bases. Merz slugged a triple with two RBIs.
In game two, the Spartans defeated Benzie Central, 14-2, hitting .522 as a team and recording 13 RBIs.
Central (6-6, 4-2 WMC Rivers) took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, added to it in the second inning, by adding two more runs and leading, 5-0. The Spartans scored a single run in the third and exploded for eight runs in the fourth inning.
MCC had 12 hits in the game, with Tyler Thurow batting 3-for-3, recording four RBIs and stealing three bases. Braylin Thurow was 2-for-2 from the plate with one RBI, a double and a stolen base. Eathen Huffman was 1-for-1 at the plate with two RBIs and two stolen bases.
Will Chye and Payton Merz were both 1-for-2 with Chye scoring three runs and hitting a double. Merz scored twice and had two RBIs and a stolen base.
Brady Anes scored twice, had an RBI, a double and two stolen bases.
On the mound, Chye pitched three innings, giving up two hits and striking out seven. Easton Edmondson relieved for an inning, had three walks, a hit and gave up an earned run. Brady Anes also pitched an inning, closing out the game, giving up four hits and an earned run.
“We started the week with a 2-6 record and we’ve gotten it up to 6-6, by having a 4-0 week,” said Carr.
Next up for the Spartans is Orchard View on Tuesday at 4 p.m.