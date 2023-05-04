BEAR LAKE — Mason County Central baseball blanked Bear Lake on Thursday in Bear Lake and the Spartan pitchers combined for a perfect game in game one and combined for a no-hitter in the nightcap.
Senior Will Chye pitched the first four innings of the early game and struck out eight in the 12-0 win. Brady Anes pitched the final inning of the mercy-shortened game throwing six pitches for the three outs.
Offensively, the Spartans were led by Simon Shimel, Chye, Payton Merz and Colton Sanders each with 2-for-3 plate appearances. Braylin Thurow was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Chye and Shimel also had two RBIs.
In the nightcap, Merz and Anes combined to throw a no-hitter as the Spartans defeated Bear Lake, 10-0, in a five inning, mercy-shortened game.
Merz threw 3 1/3 innings, striking out eight and Anes threw 1 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
Chye was 3-for-3 from the plate, Simon Shimel was 2-for-2 and Anes was 2-for3 with a triple. Merz had a double.
"Collectively, these are probably our best two games of the season," said MCC coach Chris Carr. "The pitchers threw a lot of strikes, and we played good defensively. We were very aggressive at the plate, and I hope we can continue this style of play."