CUSTER — Mason County Central played cross-county rival Mason County Eastern in volleyball and won in four games, 25-8, 25-2, 22-25, 25-23.

"We are excited about this win. We have been working on converting those final points for the win and the girls did a great job tonight accomplishing that," said MCC coach Erin O'Harra.

Freshman Alayna Rafter served most of the second game and ended the night with 31-of-31 serving and 14 aces. MCC's Tori Dunblazier led the Spartans' attack with 17-of-21 attacks and 6 kills. Wren Nelson added 4 kills on 14-of-19 attacks and Adria Quigley had 4 kills off 16-of-18 attacking.

MCC's also won the junior varsity contest.

The Spartans play at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Farwell. Mason County Eastern will play on Saturday at WMD Tournament in Mesick.

Central's individual statistics:

Adria Quigley: 2-2 serving; 16-18 attacks, 4 kills; 1-1 sets; 2-2 serve receive; 5 digs.

Alayna Rafter: 31-31 serving, 14 aces; 6-7 attacking; 29-29 sets; 4 digs.

Amya Battice: 5-6 serving, 2 aces; 8-10 attacking, 1 kill; 2-2 sets; 2-3 serve receive; 4 digs.

Ashlyn McKay: 6-8 serves, 1 ace; 5-6attacking, 1 kill; 1-1 sets; 1-4 serve receive; 4 digs.

Charlie Banks: 18-18 serving, 2 aces; 16-19 attacking; 7-8 serve receive; 1 block; 13 digs.

Claudia Rodriguez: 3-3 serves; 3-4 serve receive; 3 digs.

Jessica Gerbers: 2-2 serves; 2-2 attacking; 1-1 serve receive; 9 digs.

Madison Kaiser:5-5 serve receive; 2 digs.

Maxi Green: 13-13 serves, 4 aces; 1-1 attacking; 42-42 sets, 4 digs.

Tori Dunblazier: 6-6 serves, 1 ace; 17-21 attacking, 6 kills; 4-4 sets; 0-3 serve receive; 2 blocks; 7 digs.

Wren Nelson: 14-19 attacking, 4 kills; 1-1 sets; 2-3 serve receive; 1 block; 3 digs.