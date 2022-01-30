SHELBY — The Mason County Central wrestling team traveled to Shelby on Saturday for the Shelby Super Duals and came home with a 2-3 record.

The Spartans defeated LeRoy Pine River, 36-33, and Grant, 42-30, but lost to Sparta, Fremont and Cedar Springs.

"I was happy with our Pine River win. We wrestled real well and we have been close twice. We could see them again at the district meet," said Central coach Kendel Trim.

Undefeated on the day were senior Andrew Quinn at 275 pounds, going 5-0 to improve his record to 38-1. Freshman Hunter Sanford was 3-0 at 112 pounds class, improving his record to 35-3. According to Trim, Quinn is currently ranked fourth in the state and Sanford is currently ranked sixth in division 4.

Freshman Nyvaeh Wendt went 4-1 in the 103 weight class to improve to 24-19 on the season. Trim said Nyvaeh is ranked currently at ninth in the girls 105 division.

Other ranked wrestlers competing were Zane McCabe, 13th at 125, who went 3-2 on the day, improving his record to 35-8 and Carter Hirschfeld, fifth at 140, who was 1-1 and improved to 16-3.

Senior Jacob Maidens and senior Raiden Keefer were 3-2 at the 130 and 189 weight classes, respectively. Maidens is now 22-14 and Keefer is 21-19.

"We are missing a lot of weights, but the wrestlers we put on the mat are pretty tough," commented Trim. "Our main goal now is to get healthy for the post season and do our best to prepare the guys to make a run into the state tournament."

The Spartans wrestle again at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Montague at the West Michigan Conference tournament.