RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s wrestling team defeated two West Michigan Conference opponents on Wednesday in Ravenna.
The Spartans defeated Ravenna, 51-24, and Shelby, 45-36.
“As a whole, this was probably the best we have wrestled so far. We had a lot of good performances. We looked real sharp and had a lot of kids hitting a wide variety of techniques. I was real happy with how everyone wrestled,” said Spartan coach Kendel Trim.
With 2-0 records, freshman Hunter Sanford (112), senior Jacob Maidens (125), sophomore Zane McCabe (125), freshman Colter Kirchner (135), senior Carter Hirschfeld (140), senior Raiden Keefer (189) and senior Andrew Quinn (285).
Also winning matches were freshman Nyvaeh Wendt (103) and sophomore Aiden Hirschfeld (119).
“We wrestled tough tonight. We are at a good spot for this point in the season,” added Trim.
The Spartans take to the mat again on Saturday at the Carson City-Crystal Invitational in Carson City.