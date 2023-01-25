RAVENNA — Mason County Central's wrestling squad hit the road to Ravenna and solidly defeated West Michigan Conference rivals Ravenna, 36-18, and North Muskegon, 51-18, on Wednesday.
"We wrestled real well tonight," said Central coach Kendel Trim. "We pushed the pace, scored a lot of takedowns and started to score on our tilts."
Winning both matches for Central were Nyveah Wendt (113 pounds), Hunter Sanford (120), Zane McCabe (132), Colter Kirchner (144), Brayden Overmyer (150), Parker Overmyer (157) and Grayden Wilson (275).
Central will be back on the mats on Saturday at the Shelby Super Duals.
"We need to carry that into this weekend where the competition will take a step back up," Trim said.