LEROY — Mason County Central’s wrestling squad won two matches Saturday at the Fallen Bucks Wrestling Invitational at LeRoy Pine River and was defeated narrowly on criteria in another match.
Overall, the Spartans were 2-3 as a team. Holland West Ottawa won the tournament.
“We wrestled real well (Saturday) as a team. We were in almost every dual. We still just struggle with the empty weight classes. I tell the kids just to work on what we can control and work to win as many matches as we can and to wrestle every second of every match,” said Mason County Central coach Kendel Trim.
Central defeated Blanchard Montabella, 52-12, and Stanton Central Montcalm, 48-18. West Ottawa defeated the Spartans, 45-29, and Pine River won, 42-39. Traverse City West defeated Central, 42-42, on criteria.
Individual wrestlers with a 5-0 record Saturday included senior Andrew Quinn wrestling at heavyweight, freshman Hunter Sanford at 112 pounds, senior Jacob Maidens at 125 and sophomore Zane McCabe at 130.
Senior Raiden Keefer at 189 and freshman Colter Kirchner at 135 each went 4-1.
“Colter had a good day. He has to wrestle up a weight because of our lineup, so to go 4-1 for him today was a notable achievement,” Trim said.
The Spartans will wrestle at 5 p.m., Wednesday, at a West Michigan Conference quadrangular meet in Ravenna.