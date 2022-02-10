MANTON — Mason County Central’s wrestling team defeated Fife Lake Forest Area, 30-21, in the semifinal of a MHSAA Division 4 team wrestling district, but lost in the finals to eighth-ranked LeRoy Pine River, 52-21, in the finals Thursday in Manton.
LeRoy Pine River advanced to the finals by defeating Manton, 72-12.
“We wrestled well, but Pine River is a really strong team. I feel like we are wrestling really well right now, and that we have good momentum going in to the individual district,” said Mason County Central coach Kendel Trim.
Winning two matches at the team district were senior Andrew Quinn at 285 pounds, freshman Hunter Sanford at 112, senior Jacob Maidens at 125 and sophomore Zane McCabe at 130. Senior Raiden Keefer won against Fife Lake Forest Area in the 189-pound weight class.
The Central wrestlers will travel to Oscoda on Saturday to participate in the individual districts.