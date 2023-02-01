WHITEHALL — Mason County Central’s wrestling team traveled to Whitehall on Wednesday and split a dual wrestling match, defeating Shelby, 47-36, but losing to Whitehall, 61-12.

Central’s Hunter Sanford and Colter Kirhner won both matches on Wednesday.

“Both wrestled real well. Our conditioning and motion looks real good,” said MCC coach Kendel Trim. “This is our last regular season dual and we are looking ready for the post season run.”

Also winning both matches for the Spartans were Zane McCabe, a junior wrestling at 132 pounds.

“Zane is controlling the matches real well right now,” said Trim. “He has that veteran composure and control.”

McCabe earned his 100th career victory on Wednesday.

Winning matches against Shelby were Brinton Brooks at 138, Brayden Overmyer at 150, Parker Overmyer at 157, Auden Soper at 165 and Gradyn Wilson at 285.

“We have split this year with Shelby, so it was good to win the rubber match,” Trim said. “We will see them again at team districts next week.”

The Spartans wrestle again on Saturday when they travel to Orchard View for the West Michigan Conference tournament.