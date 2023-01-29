SHELBY — The Shelby Super Duals were held in Shelby on Saturday and the Mason County Central wrestling team went 1-4.
The Spartans defeated Grant and lost to Sparta, Grand RApids Forest Hills Central, Lakeview and Cedar Springs.
"Shelby is always a real tough tournament where we get to see wrestlers and teams we haven't seen before," Central coach Kendel Trim said. "It was good to get exposed to some of the style differences in the (Ottawa-Kent) Conference schools in the Grand Rapids area."
Junior Zane McCabe went 4-1 at the 126 weight class and sophomores Nyvaeh Wendt 113, Hunter Sanford 120 and Colter Kirchner 144, all went 3-2 on Saturday.
The Spartans are back on the mat on Wednesday in Whitehall for the final West Michigan Conference dual when they wrestle Whitehall and Shelby.