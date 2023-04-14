NEWAYGO — Mason County Central was one of eight teams participating in the Newaygo Track Invitational on Friday, winning several events but lacking depth to place higher as a team.
Kent City won the girls division with 118 points, followed by Newaygo with 97, White Cloud 94, Comstock Park 68, Reed City 62, Mason County Central 52, Holton 22, Hesperia 2.
Mason County Central freshman Jaycee Myer won both the 100 and 300 meter hurdles, recording personal bests in both events, running a 18.14 second time in the 100 hurdles and a 53.17 in the 300 hurdles. Myer also placed fourth in the high jump with a jump of four feet, four inches.
Another freshman, Adison Thorne, was third with a PR in the 3,200, running a 14:56.35. Junior Jayden Baker was sixth in the 100 with a time of 14.55.
Central’s Ava Brooks ran a 1:14.87 in the 400 and Baker finished in 1:20.34. In the 300, Alexis Stepka ran a 3:1.63 for a PR, and Hannah Thurow and Katie Henne also ran PRs with times of 3:45.77 and 3:50.60.
The Spartans had a good showing in the field events as the 1-2 punch of Reaghan Brooks and Mallory Miller placed in shot put and discus. Brooks threw the shot 26-2.75 for a PR and Miller threw 25-10.75. Discus throws were 75-10 from Brooks and 75-3 from Miller.
Reaghan Brooks also placed sixth in the pole vault when she jumped 6-6 and junior Katie Henne had a PR in the long jump with a jump of 10-3.75.
The Central 800 relay team of Ava Brooks, Alexis Stepka, Myer and Baker ran a time of 2:07.10 for a fourth place finish.
“As a team we placed sixth. It’s going to be a fun season watching the girls improve,” said Kate Cooper, assistant girls track coach.
Reed City won the boys division with 157, followed by White Cloud 104, Mason County Central 85, Kent City 79, Newaygo 58, Comstock Park 34, Holton 4, Hesperia 2.
The boys’ team had strong performances from Max Nichols, winning the 110 hurdles in a PR, 16.18 and the 300 hurdles in 45.12.
Spartan sophomore Kenton Spyker placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 55:21, eighth in the 200 (25.63), and ran a leg in the winning 800 relay team (1:36.80), with teammates Quentin Lange, Nichols and Kaiden Cole.
Colter Kirchner set a PR in the 400, running 1:00.02 and Lukas Schade ran a 1:02.11.
Cullen Kraus-McCarty was sixth in the 3,200, running 12:08.56 and three additional Spartans placed in the 300 hurdles, Lange (48.06), Keenen Kelley (49.23) and Gus McLouth with a PR 51.47.
Central’s sophomore thrower Gradyn Wilson had another nice showing in the shot and discus, placing fourth in the shot with a throw of 43-1 (PR) and placed second in the discus, throwing 121-8 (PR).
In the high jump, Lange was second, jumping 6-2 and two other Spartans set PRs in the event, McLouth (5-8) and Kelley (5-4).
Hunter Sanford jumped 11-0 for a PR and third placein the pole vault and Zane McCabe cleared 9-0 for fifth place.
Cole led the Spartans in the long jump with a PR 19-2, followed by Lange in 18-4.
In reference to the boys’ team, Cooper mentioned, “The whole team has improved their times and they are working really hard.”
Mason County Central runs again on Tuesday, traveling to Ravenna to take on Ravenna, as well as North Muskegon.