LEROY — Mason County Central senior Max Nichols set a personal record in two events on his way to winning four events at the Pine River All-Sports Day Invite on Saturday.
“The invite was smaller than expected due to some teams dropping out, but the weather was great and several athletes earned their first varsity medals,” said MCC boys track coach Patrick Nelson. “Coach (Scott) Briggs and assistant coach Evan Staggs came up with a great game plan in regards to who we had available to run and what events they ran.”
Nichols’ time of 15.98 seconds was a PR in the 110 hurdles. Nichols also won the 300 hurdles in 45.18, the 200 in another PR time of 24.52, and anchored the 800 relay team, winning in a time of one minute 40.86 seconds. Other members of the relay team include Quentin Lange, Kaiden Cole and Riley McLouth.
Along with running a leg on the relay team, Lange won the 100 in 12.12 and the long jump with an 18-feet, 2.5-inch leap. He also took second in the high jump when he cleared 5-10.
Second place finishes for Central came from Gavin Shirey, who ran a 2:26.75 in the 800 and was on the 3,200 relay team with Cullen Kraus-McCarty, Colter Kirchner and Zane McCabe.
McCabe was also second in the pole vault with a 10-0 jump and the 400 and 1,600 relay teams captured second place. The 400 relay consisted of McLouth, Parker Overmyer, Carter Armstrong and Peyton Heckman in a time of 53.07 and the 1,600 relay team of Kirchner, Keenen Kelley, Lukas Schade and McCabe in 4:03.59.
The Spartan girls track team did not have an event winner, but it set five personal records and Jaycee Myer was second in the 100 hurdles in a time of 18.23 and second in the high jump, leaping 4-8.
The 3,200 relay team of Alexis Stepka, Hannah Thurow, Adison Thorne and Cassidy Lorenson ran 13:23.82 to take third place.
Personal records for the girls were set by Alexis Stepka in the 800 (3:01.05), Katie Henne in the 800 (3:44.15), Adison Thorne in the 3,200 (13:59.06), Tori Smith in the 100 hurdles (20.73) and Peyton Welch in the high jump (4-6).
“It is fun to watch some of our girls who had never competed in track before this year, get excited to see their performances improve,” said Central girls coach Maria Holbrook. “It happens this time of year. Their hard work is paying off.”
Boys Team Results: McBain 121, LeRoy Pine River 107, Mason County Central 94, Coleman 22.
Girls Team Results: McBain 174, LeRoy Pine River 91, Coleman 39, Mason County Central 32, Big Rapids Crossroads 17.