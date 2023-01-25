BIG RAPIDS — Mason County Central jumped out to a lead in the first quarter, scoring 26 points on the way to a 60-48 win over Orchard View in a boys basketball game played Wednesday at Ferris State University.

"I thought we had a good finish to the game," said Central coach Tim Genson.

Spartan Will Chye led all scorers with 21 points. Jayden Perrone was 7-for-9 from the free throw line and ended the game with 13 points, and Jack VanderHaag chipped in with 10. Chye contributed with 10 rebounds, Perrone had seven, Smith five and VanderHaag had two steals and two assists.

"Jack VanderHaag had a really good game. He and Tyler Thurow played good defense in the second half and shut down Orchard View's Keith McAllister on the perimeter," said Genson. "I thought Landon Smith gave us a good second half."

The Cardinals were led by McAllister with 14 points and Delaney Oakes added 12.

The Central win came in the first-ever meeting in boys basketball between the two schools.

Central (10-2) had free throw shooting that was an added bonus on Wednesday, shooting 16-for-25 as a team as Orchard View (2-9) was 4-for-9 from the line.

The Spartans have a short break before playing on Tuesday, hosting Montague in Scottville.

ORCHARD VIEW (48)

D.Oakes 5 0-0 12, S.Oakes 3 3-6 9, McAllister 5 0-0 14, Watson 2 0-0 4, Sewell Jr 3 1-3 7, Scott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 4-9 48.

MASON COUNTY CENTRAL (60)

Chye 9 3-4 21, T.Thurow 0 2-2 2, Smith 0 0-2 0, Perrone 3 7-9 13, O.Shimel 0 0-2 0, Cole 1 1-2 3, Sterley 1 1-2 4, VanderHaag 3 2-2 10, Myer 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 16-25 60.

Orchard View;18;10;9;11;—;48

MC Central;26;9;11;14;—;60

3-point goals—Orchard View (6): McAllister 4, D.Oakes 2. Mason County Central (3): VanderHaag 2, Sterley. Total fouls—Orchard View 18, Mason County Central 14. Fouled out—Orchard View: D.Oakes. Technical fouls—none. JV Results—Mason County Central def. Orchard View.