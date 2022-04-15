NEWAYGO — Temperatures dipped, winds blew and records fell at the Newaygo Invitational Thursday as Mason County Central’s Andrew Quinn shattered a long-standing shot put record and won the discus event, while teammate Jeremiah Patterson won three events to secure a second place team finish for the Spartans.

On a cold and windy day, Quinn brought more than a little excitement to the field events area of the meet. Mike Astrauskas set the previous record of 55 feet, 1 inch, in 1969 and it has stood all these years, until Thursday when Quinn threw the shot put 56-5 3/4 to set a new school and county record.

“I was happy for Andrew to break that record. That was one of his goals for the season and having completed that so early in the season just shows how hard he has worked in the off season,” said Central coach Patrick Nelson. “It was a rather windy and cold day in Newaygo but it was like that for everyone.”

Along with Quinn’s top finish in the shot put, he won the discus with a throw of 161-6 for a personal record. He is fast approaching his brother Matt Quinn’s record of 165-7, set in 2017.

The Spartans were also led by triple winner Patterson, who set personal records in the 110-meter hurdles and the long jump. He set a season record in the high jump. Patterson ran a 16.86 in the hurdles, good for first place, and jumped 5-8 in the high jump. His long jump distance was 20-4 and he is now less than a foot away from John Bartlett’s 1993 school record of 21-1/4.

The five first place finishes helped Central take second place in the meet, with 88.5 points to Howard City-Tri-County’s 94.

Freshman Hunter Sanford had a strong showing in the 800 and 1,600, placing fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:23.72, a personal record, and fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:08.98, another personal record.

Senior Russell Schade was fourth in the 400, running 56.59. In the 3,200, Gavin Shirey was sixth in 11:42.73.

Along with Patterson’s win the 110 hurdles, junior Max Nichols was third in 17:48, a personal record.

Additionally, junior Landon Smith and freshman Quentin Lange tied for third in the high jump with jumps of 5-4. In the long jump, Kaiden Cole was third with a person record jump of 18-11 1/2.

Central’s best finish in the boys relays was in the 400, finishing third in 47.79. The team was comprised of Kaiden Cole, Patterson, Ethan Wood and Quentin Lange.

The Spartan girls track team finished eighth with 14 points. Sophomore Reaghan Brooks was sixth in the discus with a personal record throw of 66-3, good for a medal and seventh in the shot put, throwing 23-3, another personal record.

The best place for the girls team was Ava Brooks, running a 1:10.99 in the 400, good for third and a medal.

The girls 400 relay team of Jayden Baker, Miller, Peyton Welch and Nyvaeh Wendt placed fourth in a time of 1:01.41.

“I am really pleased with how tough our girls competed… The weather was extremely windy and cold and the girls really encouraged each other and ran everything requested of them,” said Maria Holbrook, Central girls track coach. “We were short a relay member and our alternates really stepped up, scoring in every relay we ran.”

Boys team results: 1-Howard City Tri-County 94, 2-Mason County Central 88 1/2, 3-White Cloud 87 1/4, 4-Reed City 86 1/4, 5-Kent City 67, 6-Lakeview 32, 7-Comstock Park 14, 8-Newaygo 13, 9-Grant 10, 10-Kalamazoo Phoenix 3.

Girls team results: 1-Kent City 159, 2-White Cloud 106, 3-Howard City-Tri-County 70, 4-Newaygo 45, 5-Lakeview 42, 6-Comstock Park 29, 7-Reed City 17, 8-Mason County Central 14, 9-Hesperia 9.