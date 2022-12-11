SCOTTVILLE — Allendale defeated Benzie Central in the finals of the Scottville Optimist wrestling invite held at Scottville on Saturday, and Mason County Central went 3-2 on the day.
MCC defeated Shelby, 45-33, Reeths-Puffer, 42-25 and Ludington, 60-6 and lost to Allendale and Benzie Central.
"We wrestled well today," said Spartan coach Kendel Trim. "We have quite a few young wrestlers who have a ton of potential but just need more mat time."
Sophomore Hunter Sanford was undefeated on the day at the 113-pound weight class and junior Zane McCabe was 5-0 at the 126-pound weight class.
"Zane looked really sharp today," commented Trim. "He has really improved on his technique level from last year."
Gradyn Wilson, a sophomore, went 4-1 at the 285-pound weight division.
"Gradyn has all the tools he needs to be successful this year," Trim stated. "He just needs more experience in big matches, which he will get."
The Spartans are back on the mat on Wednesday at a WMC quad as they play host to Shelby, Holton and Orchard View.