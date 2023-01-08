RAVENNA — Mason County Central’s wrestling team competed in the Lloyd Cogswell Memorial Invitational on Saturday in Ravenna and while Central placed seventh, Kent City won the invitational by defeating Lakeview, 198.5 to 197.5.

Zane McCabe continued his win streak, now at 20-0, by defeating Zane Kik of Kent City in the finals, winning by a fall.

“Zane is wrestling really sharp right now,” said Spartan coach Kendel Trim. “He has a good awareness of the mat and the match and it paid off in this match.”

Spartan sophomores Hunter Sanford and Gradyn Wilson both took third place in their weight divisions.

“Hunter and Gradyn both lost in the semifinals, but in each case I think they learned valuable lessons from those matches,” commented Trim. “They both came back and finished strong.”

Sanford won by fall in just 20 seconds, defeating Dakota Packard of South Haven, and Wilson defeated returning state qualifier Landon Goerbig of Ravenna in 47 seconds.

Sanford wrestled at 120 and Wilson wrestled at the 285-pound weight class.

Also placing for the Spartans were Dominic Greco, taking fourth at 190; Colter Kirchner at 144, placing fifth, along with junior Brayden Overmyer and freshman Parker Overmyer placing fifthj as well. Sophomore Ethan Horacek wrestled at 215 and took sixth.

“We are wrestling well, learning and gaining confidence. This is a fun team to coach,” Trim said. “They learn pretty fast and listen pretty well. I am sure they wish it would go faster, but success doesn’t happen over night…we are on a good path and headed in the right direction.”

Prvoencal Invitational

GRAND HAVEN — Central sophomore Nyvaeh Wendt competed in the Adam H. Provencal Invitation held in Grand Haven on Saturday and took second place, falling to Montague’s Savanna Winkleblack in the finals.

Wendt defeated Chloe Colton of Manton in the semifinals to move to the finals.

“I have been really impressed with her improvement over the summer and now her improvement throughout the season,” Trim said.

Wendt has also impressed assistant Dave Quinn who is happy “she is wrestling well and is getting everything dialed in for the upcoming post season.”

Central wrestles at home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. when they host a West Michigan Conference quad.