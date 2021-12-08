CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team got out to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in adding another Western Michigan D League win to its record by defeating Bear Lake, 34-13.

The score at halftime was 18-7 and then the Cardinals (2-1, 2-0 WMD) had a big third quarter by adding 14 points to the Lakers’ four. The final frame was light on offensive scoring. Bear Lake scored a field goal at 7:08 to start the quarter and did not score again until the one second mark when they added its second field goal. The Cardinals managed only one basket in the quarter at the 3:52 mark.

The 13 points allowed by Eastern equaled the 10th-best defensive stand in girls basketball history for the school. The Cardinals also allowed 13 points twice in 2011. Eastern’s best defensive outing was in 1998 when it allowed 8 points to Buckley.

“We have had some girls out with injuries and some girls out with sickness so we haven’t really found our stride yet. We are trying to find the order and mix in some younger players,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith.

Throughout the game, Eastern found and took open shots, particularly from the 3-point range. Eastern made four 3-point shots while several others were on target, but rimmed out.

“I thought we had pretty decent shot selection,” Smith said.

Hillary Howe led the team in assists with three, added four steals and seven rebounds. Janessa Alvesteffer led the team in steals with five and added eight rebounds. Also with eight rebounds were Lucy Shoup and Corinna Hernandez. Leading scorers for the Cardinals were Howe with 16 points and Hernandez with 10 points.

“I have to get a couple girls to be more aggressive. A lot of the girls need to find their rhythm,” indicated Smith. “Overall I was pleased with the girls.”

The Cardinals take to the court again at 6 p.m., Friday, at Big Rapids Crossroads for another West Michigan D League match-up.

BEAR LAKE (13)

Swanson 2 0-2 4, Hall 1 0-0 2, Merrill 2 1-2 5, Yanez 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 1-4 13.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (34)

Codman 1 0-0 2, Howe 7 0-1 16, Fuster 1 0-2 2, Alvesteffer 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 4 0-0 10. Totals: 15 0-3 34.

Bear Lake;2;5;4;4;—;13

Mason County Eastern;9;9;14;2;—;34

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (4): Howe 2, Hernandez 2. Total fouls—Bear Lake 6, Mason County Eastern 9. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV Score—Mason County Eastern 29, Bear Lake 13. MCE Scoring—Faglie 5, Robinson 2, Tyler 6, Fuster 8, Crawford 8.