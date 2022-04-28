CUSTER — Mason County Eastern baseball won a pitching battle in game one at home on Thursday and lost game two after using three pitchers.

“Using the three pitchers was intentional in the second game as we play Saturday and then again next week (on) Monday, Thursday (and) Saturday. I have to spread out some of the pitch count,” said Eastern baseball coach Ward Stever.

Cardinal senior Wyatt Crawford pitched a complete game and won game one, 1-0. Crawford pitched the shut out by giving up one hit, walking one, and striking out 11. The lone hit came in the third inning. Crawford threw just 81 pitches in the complete game.

Eastern’s run was scored by James Drake. He hit a double to lead off the game, advanced to third and then scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by Keegan Bates.

“It was a really good game, especially when both pitchers only gave up one hit,” commented Stever. “Bear Lake has a pretty good pitcher, senior Jake Griffis, who throws a fast curveball.”

Leading 1-0, Eastern had a nerve-wrecking second inning. Eastern started the inning off by defensively committing two errors and allowing two on base. Crawford then buckled down and got two batters to fly out to the infield and then he struck out the final batter to leave the Bear Lake runners stranded.

Game two was a different story, as Eastern lost, 12-4. Drake started the game and pitched one and one third innings, giving up two hits, five walks, four runs and striking out three. Keegan Nelson came in to relieve Drake and pitched one and two thirds innings, giving up five hits, walking two, hitting one batter, giving up five runs and striking out two. Finishing the game on the mound was Zack Howe. He pitched two innings, giving up three hits, two walks, three runs, hit one batter and struck out two.

Crawford was 2-for-2 at the plate, with an RBI and a walk. Keegan Bates was 2-for-3 and had two RBIs. Zack Howe was 1-for-3, had a double and an RBI. Drake, Nelson and Ron Hasenbank all scored a run. Clay Shoup and Hasenbank were both 1-for-3.

The Cardinals play on Saturday at the Brethren Tournament, playing Manistee, Bear Lake and Manistee Catholic.