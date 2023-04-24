BALDWIN — Two young and inexperienced teams played a baseball doubleheader in Baldwin on Monday, and Mason County Eastern earned a sweep, 11-3 and 16-0.
Baldwin has not fielded a baseball team in a couple of years and is trying to build a program. After graduating a big group of upperclassmen over the last two years, Eastern is also rebuilding.
In game one, Eastern won, 11-3, in four innings. Keegan Nelson took the win on the mound, with four innings, giving up three hits, three runs with all three earned, eight strikeouts and walked three.
Offensively, the Cardinals had contributions from several players. Zack Howe was 2-for-3 with two runs, Clay Shoup was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, a walk and an RBI. Aaron Drake hit 1-for-2, scored three runs and walked once. Nelson was also 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks, and A.J. LaPointe scored a run and walked once.
"It was nice to get out and see our starting pitchers pitch good," said Ward Stever, Eastern baseball coach. "We also made some good defensive plays."
In the nightcap, Eastern won in a three-inning, mercy shortened game, 16-0. Freshman Aaron Drake threw the three innings, giving up one hit, three strikeouts, two walks and hit one batter.
Ron Hasenbank was 2-for-3 from the plate, had three RBIs, one run and one walk. Shoup was 1-for-1, scored three times and had a walk. Howe, Nelson and Clayton Logsdon were all 1-for-2 hitting. Howe scored once, had an RBI and walked twice, Nelson walked once and had three runs and Logsdon had two walks, three runs and an RBI. LaPointe was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
The Cardinals will play in Brethren on Thursday in a make-up doubleheader.