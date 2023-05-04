PENTWATER — Mason County Eastern made the short trek to Pentwater for a West Michigan D League baseball doubleheader on Thursday and the Cardinals came away with a double win, improving to a six-game win streak.
“The boys are gaining a little confidence,” said MCE coach Ward Stever. “This stretch of games has been good.”
In game one, Keegan Nelson started on the mound, pitching four innings to secure the 15-7 win, allowing six hits and six runs, three earned, but also struck out eight while walking only three.
Zach Howe relieved in the final two innings, allowing one run and one hit, producing three strike outs and two walks.
Several Cardinals were impressive at the plate. Leading that group was Howe with a 2-for-4 plate appearance, walking once, scoring four runs, with two RBIs. Aaron Drake and Clayton Logsdon were both 2-for-4, with Drake having four RBIs and Logsdon had two RBIs.
Clay Shoup was 2-for-5 from the plate, with four runs scored and one RBI. Ron Hasenbank also scored four runs, walked twice and was 1-for-3 at the plate. A.J. LaPointe was 1-for-2 and scored a run.
In game two, Eastern (6-4, 6-2 WMD) won a mercy-shortened four-inning game, 16-1. Aaron Drake pitched all four innings, striking out eight, walking three, hitting one batter, giving up one hit and one run, none earned.
Ron Hasenbank, Aaron Drake and Clay Shoup were all 2-for-2 in the nightcap. Hasenbank had two walks and four runs, Shoup had two walks, four runs and one RBI and Drake had two walks, three runs scored and two RBIs.
AJ LaPointe was 1-for-1 from the plate with a walk and two RBIs.
The Cardinals play next on Monday when they host Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D League game at 4:15 p.m.