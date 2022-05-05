MARION — Mason County Eastern traveled to Marion on Thursday and dropped a pair of West Michigan D League softball games, 13-0 and 16-0.
Eastern's Skylar Harry pitched two innings in the mercy shortened first game, giving up 13 runs, 12 earned, with six hits, nine walks and one strike out.
Cardinal senior, Corinna Hernandez was 1-for-1 at the plate.
In game two, the Cardinals did not record a hit, but Ashley Willoughby did draw a walk for the only baserunner.
Hillary Howe was on the mound for Eastern, pitching three innings, giving up 16 runs, 13 which were earned, yielding 10 hits, six walks, three hit batters and had one strikeout.
"We battled through some illness and injuries tonight. Special thanks to some of the girls that filled in tonight, and I was pleased with how all the girls went out and played hard all game," said Eastern softball coach Jake Smith.