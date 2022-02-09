CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's boys basketball team jumped out to a 32-7 first quarter lead and never looked back on their way to a 94-28 Western Michigan D League victory over Big Rapids Crossroads in Custer on Wednesday.

In a series that began in the 2000-2001 season, the Cardinals (10-3, 9-2 WMD) are working on evening the series; the win brought them within two games of Crossroads, 16-18.

The margin of victory on Wednesday, 66 points, tied for the eighth-most lop-sided victory in Eastern boys basketball history.

Sophomore Clay Shoup had a breakout game, leading all scorers with a career-high 33 points. He had 11 2-point field goals and three 3-point baskets. Shoup had a hot hand and shot 66.67% for the game.

Eli Shoup connected for 24 points, Wyatt Crawford added 13 and Nate Wing dropped in 10 for the Cardinals.

Big Rapids Crossroads' Raj Singh hit on five 3-point goals in leading the Cougars (0-12, 0-11 WMD) with 17 points.

"We played with fresh legs tonight, and it showed. They are a young team. Nice kids, good coach, but we just had one of those nights where we were able to run and run our offense, and defense looked really sharp," said Eastern coach Mark Forner.

"Wyatt Crawford played a terrific floor game and was probably in double digits with assists," Forner said.

Crawford was in double digits with assists with 11 and he had five steals. James Drake had 13 rebounds and five steals and Eli Shoup hauled in eight rebounds and captured seven steals for the team.

The Cardinals play Friday in Brethren and again at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Marion for a pair of WMD league games.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (28)

Guernsey 1 0-0 2, Singh 6 0-0 17, Grandy 1 0-0 2, Roman 2 0-0 5. Totals: 10 0-0 28.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (94)

C.Shoup 14 2-2 33, Wing 5 0-0 10, Drake 3 0-0 6, E.Shoup 12 0-0 24, Crawford 5 0-0 13, Howe 2 0-0 5, Tyndall 1 1-2 3. Totals: 45 3-4 94.

BR Crossroads;7;2;8;11—;28

MC Eastern;32;19;22;21—;94

3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (6): Singh 5, Roman. Mason County Eastern 7: C.Shoup 3, Crawford 3, Howe. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 4, Mason County Eastern 3. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.