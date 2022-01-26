PENTWATER — Mason County Eastern exploded for 30 points in the third quarter on way to decisive Western Michigan D League win against Pentwater, 73-47, in Pentwater on Wednesday.

The meeting was the 216th between the two schools, a series that dates back to the 1926-27 season. Even with the loss on Wednesday, the Falcons still maintain a 110-106 lead in the series.

The first half of the game was close, with Eastern sporting a 30-24 lead at the half, but with the 30-point output in the third and a 60-36 score at the end of that quarter, the Cardinals (6-2, 6-1 WMD) were in control.

Pentwater (2-3, 2-2 WMD), on the other hand, played their its game of the season.

“We have been out a whole month. We are just getting back in the groove,” said Pentwater coach Ashley Lubera. “We are excited. Our (junior varsity) is full of eighth graders and freshmen, and our varsity has a couple of freshmen. We are building for the future.”

Both teams were shooting the 3 well as Pentwater had six 3-point shots and Eastern sank 10. The Cardinals shot 43.48% from 3-point range and 41.38% overall.

“We shot the ball very well. We started knocking down the 3s (in the third quarter). We had three guys over 20 points and so that is pretty good,” said Cardinal coach Mark Forner. “We are going to play seven games in the next 14 days, starting Saturday, and so we will miss Marcus Hamilton (who sustained an injury in the game).”

Leading all scorers was Eastern senior Eli Shoup with 26 points. Wyatt Crawford added 24 and Clay Shoup had 20. Pentwater’s leading scorer was Jonny Arnouts with 12 points, nine in the first half. Also contributing was Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr with 10 and Drew Kolenda with 9.

Eli Shoup had 18 rebounds and three steals. Wyatt Crawford had 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. James Drake added six rebounds and Clay Shoup and Nate Wing each had two steals.

For the Falcons, Kolenda had nine rebounds, Campbell Miller had eight and Mikey Carlson and Brandon Mocher each had five. Plummer-Eisenlohr had five steals on the night.

Mason County Eastern plays next at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday when it celebrates homecoming, hosting Manistee Catholic in Custer. Pentwater plays at 6 p.m., Friday, when they travel to Mesick to play a WMD league game against undefeated Mesick.

PENTWATER (47)

Arnouts 5 0-0 12, Kolenda 3 2-5 9, Plummer-Eisenlohr 4 1-2 10, Miller 1 0-0 2, Carlson 1 0-0 3, Mocher 1 1-2 3, Brown 1 0-0 3, Cornelissee 2 1-3 5. Totals: 18 5-12 47.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (73)

C.Shoup 5 5-5 20, Wing 0 0-4 0, Drake 0 1-2 1, Howe 1 0-0 2, E.Shoup 11 4-6 26, Crawford 7 5-6 24, Hamilton 0 0-2 0. Totals: 24 15-25 73.

Pentwater 12 12 12 11 — 47

MC Eastern 21 9 30 13 — 73

3-point goals—Pentwater (6): Arnouts 2, Plummer-Eisenlohr, Kolenda, Brown, Carlson. Mason County Eastern (10): C.Shoup 5, Crawford 5. Total fouls—Pentwater 20, Mason County Eastern 13. Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Pentwater 51, Mason County Eastern 23. JV scoring—Pentwater: Roberts 2, Douglas 2, Johnson 5, Murphy 3, Macher 6, Brown 8, Carlson 14, Futura 2, Werkema-Grondsma 2, Kieda 7. Mason County Eastern: Hasenbank 3, Nelson 3, Tyndall 13, Larr 2, Logsdon 2.