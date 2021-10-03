LEROY — Mason County Eastern’s and Pentwater’s cross country teams competed in the Cecil R Burch Memorial Invite at LeRoy Pine River on Saturday and MCE’s boys secured the runner-up position.

The Eastern girls were fourth with a score of 79 and Pentwater was seventh with 178 points. Reed City won the girls race with a 50.

Leading the way for MCE boys was Nate Wing with a time of 18:04.61. For MCE girls, it was Lucy Shoup, running a 22:21.88. And for Pentwater, in the boys race, Abe VanDuinen ran a 19:17.54, good for 11th, and Anna VanDuinen was 34th with a time of 26:35.97.

Mason County Eastern and Pentwater cross country run at 1 p.m., Saturday, at the Pentwater Invite.

BOYS OVERALL STANDINGS: Reed City 25, Mason County Eastern 45, LeRoy Pine River 59, Leland 126, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 134, Lake City, 142.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS: 2-Nate Wing, 18:04.61. 4-Eli Shoup, 18:25.17. 15-Peter Hybza 19:50.94. 17-Clay Shoup, 19:51.86. 25-Dakota Matzen, 20:40.76. 32-Alex Tyndall, 21:52.43. 36-Ron Hasenbank, 22:15.97. 37-Henry Malburg, 22:31.39. 46-Keeton Capling, 26:08.71.

PENTWATER BOYS: 11-Abe VanDuinen, 19:17.54. 18-Mitchel Daniels, 19:55.20. 42-Campbell Miller, 24:19.42.

GIRLS OVERALL STANDINGS: Reed City 50, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 57, LeRoy Pine River 59, Mason County Eastern 79, Bear Lake/Onekama 138, Lake City 154, Pentwater 178.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 3-Lucy Shoup, 22:21.88. 15-Olivia Wing, 24:13.87. 23-Isabella Gulembo, 24:59.68. 24-Sydney Gage, 25:14.16. 27- Amelia Malburg, 25:44.05. 28-Elizabeth Logan, 25:44.74. 39-Payton Haynes, 27:19.35. 43-Kirsten Bacon, 27:43.57. 50-Amelia Stewart, 29:37.14. 63-Abigail Logan, 39:11.88.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 34-Anna VanDuinen, 26:35.87. 35-Emily Schwarz, 26:49.88. 44-Abby Hughes, 27:52.11. 59-Ireland Breitner, 33:30.37. 60-Evalena Jeruzal, 34:22.88.