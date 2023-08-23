HESPERIA — Mason County Eastern traveled to Hesperia to compete in the Baker Woods Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, with the boys taking second place and the girls, third.
While there were only four teams at the invitational, coach Ben Knizacky indicated the race was “good competition because of the teams present.”
Lowell won both the girls and the boys races. In the girls race, Grandville Calvin Christian was second, with the Cardinals taking third, just three points behind Calvin Christian.
“The veteran (runners) looked good in both the boys and girls races,” Knizacky said. “I was pleased with the performances against this competition.”
Lauren Niedzielski was first across the line for MCE, with Lucy Shoup right behind. Knizacky also gave praise to freshmen Brailyn Johnson and Addison Malburg and eighth grader Aubrey Myers.
Freshman Milo Shoup was first across the line in the boys race. Knizacky’s veteran boys, Peter Hybza and Luke Niedzielski ran well, according to their coach.
“Eighth grader Lance Niedzielski was sixth or seventh and that was a pleasant surprise,” Knizacky commented. “We have some of our best numbers this year, but Lowell has huge numbers. We are deep with freshmen and it was their first race, for many of them.”
Final results with times were not available at press time.