BENZONIA — The Mason County Eastern boys’ cross country team outdistanced the 16-team field in the Benzie Pete Moss Invite, defeating host Benzie Central on Saturday and Pentwater senior Abe VanDuinen took first place in the race.
Mason County Eastern was the only boys team in the varsity small school division, with a score of 92, to stay below 100. Eastern senior Luke Niedzielski was sixth overall in 17:39.10 and Peter Hybza was MCE’s second runner across the line, in 14th place, with a time of 18:10.40. Freshman Milo Shoup placed 17th in 18:28.97 and Henry Hybza was 29th in 18:54.85.
“The boys, obviously, turned out pretty well,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “They packed really close. It was fairly close. I guess I didn’t expect to do as well there without Alex (Tyndall).”
Pentwater’s Abe VanDuinen ran 16:25.16 to capture first place, defeating Meskick freshman Ty Redman by just over 12 seconds. Senior Mitchel Daniels took seventh place in 17:41.56 for the Falcons.
“That was his goal today,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura of VanDuinen winning the race. “He also broke the school record. The previous record was set by Mark Curtis… over 30 years ago, and it was 16:26. … Those were his two goals today. He was really happy about that.”
Hesperia junior Andrew Sherburn ran 18:56.41 to finish 32nd, Aron Mascorro, a Walkerville freshman ran 20:20.63, good for 62nd and Central’s Asher Johnson, a senior finished 84th in 21:55.80.
The Spartans finished last, and was led by Asher Johnson.
“There’s a lot of improvement that they can do,” said Central coach Ed Sanders. “We ran three freshmen, and I only had five boys running. We’ve got six boys on the team.”
Pentwater boys results: 1-Abe VanDuinen, 16:25.16. 7-Mitchel Daniels, 17:41.56. 58-Wyatt Roberts, 20:01.80. 75-Tyler Douglas, 21:17.14. 125-Ben Roberson, 25:56.41. 134-Michael Smith, 30:34.26.
Mason County Eastern boys results: 6-Luke Niedzielski, 17:39.10. 14-Peter Hybza, 18:10.40. 17-Milo Shoup, 18:28.97. 29-Henry Hybza, 18:54.85. 44-Ron Hasenbank, 19:24.66. 45-Greyson Hoeflinger, 19:26.56. 49-Clay Shoup, 19:38.14. 63-Afton Shoup, 20:27.91. 102-Devin Swihart, 22:41.60. 128-Daniel Bothwell, 26:37.67.
Mason County Central boys results: 84-Asher Johnson, 21:55.80. 104-Jackson Poll, 22:46.72. 118-Ethan McVicker, 24:49.63. 120-Nathan Adams, 25:18.76. 130-Jacob Failor, 27:32.86.
Hesperia boys results: 32-Andrew Sherburn, 18:56.41. 66-Nathan Ruhstorfer, 20:41.07. 103-Matice Nichols, 22:45.59. 106-Kolt Milner, 22:59.54. 115-Lance Smith, 24:15.98.
Walkerville boys results: 62-Aron Mascorro, 20:20.63. 95-Hunter Tinkham, 22:23.79.
Small School Team scores — Boys Varsity Small School: Mason County Eastern 92, Benzie Central 106, LeRoy Pine River 115, Frankfort 144, Maple City Glen Lake 146, North Muskegon 171, Kingsley 196, Pentwater 215, Leland 224, Mesick 247, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 284, Grand Traverse Academy 286, Mancelona 323, Hesperia 338, Negaunee 348, Mason County Central 434.
In the boys varsity big schools division, Hart freshman Robert Jazwinski III placed second overall in 15:48.73, less than six seconds behind winner, junior Simon Triezenberg from Grand Rapids Christian. Jazwinski helped his team to a sixth place finish, with Grand Rapids Christian capturing the crown with 34 points.
Sophomore Jack Slotman was 21st in 17:21.63 for Hart, along with teammate Max Stitt taking 31st in 17:35.00.
Ludington was ninth in the team standings, led by junior Noah Lowman, who ran 17:31.80 for 29th place. Gabe Grierson, a freshman, was 46th in 18:03.15.
“Junior Noah Lowman began his high school cross country career as our No. 1 runner…,” Ludington coach Jim Keillor said. “Noah ran like a third year veteran, not a first year runner. He was smooth, relaxed and confident from start to finish.”
Manistee junior Christian Schramski ran 18:00.55 for 43rd place and senior Jack O’Donnell was 50th in 18:10.94.
Shelby sophomore Iziquiel Picon was 49th in 18:10.04 and senior Micah Frye took 64th in 18:44.25.
Hart boys results: 1-Robert Jazwinski III, 15:48.73. 21-Jack Slotman, 17:21.63. 31-Max Stitt, 17:35.00. 38-Tyler VanderZanden, 17:53.79. 72-Pascal Miller, 18:55.85. 77-Ethan Schaner, 19:08.79. 78-Bryce VanderKodde, 19:10.92.
Ludington boys results: 29-Noah Lowman, 17:31.80. 46-Gabe Grierson, 18:03.15. 53-Davi Reisterer, 18:12.28. 61-Alex Flores, 18:32.90. 63-Curtis Fuller, 18:42.73. 69-Nevin Slater, 18:51.21. 80-Jack Jubar, 19:17.35.
Manistee boys results: 43-Christian Schramski, 18:00.55. 50-Jack O’Donnell, 18:10.94. 66-Luke Senters, 18:47.85. 79-Kaden Worch, 19:13.58. 101-Ajae Gouker, 21:16.52.
Shelby boys results: 49-Iziquiel Picon, 18:10.04. 64-Micah Frye, 18:44.25. 83-Jonathon Carballido, 19:24.05. 96-Alex Crowder, 20:38.82. 107- Ethan Fessenden, 22:16.35.
Big School Team Scores: GR Christian 34, Traverse City St. Francis 122, Traverse City West 122, Clare 126, Frankenmuth 142, Hart 151, Kalkaska 183, Big Rapids 206, Ludington 231, Elk Rapids 279, Lake City 285, Manistee 300, Montague 309, Shelby 349.