ONEKAMA — Mason County Eastern’s boys and girls track teams finished in second place on Friday at the Onekama Invitational at Onekama.
“The kids did fine,” said Eastern coach Ben Knizacky. “Both teams got second place. Some of the boys were kind of a little tired. I was hoping for more for the boys, but they were a little tired.”
Pentwater’s boys team took a close third place, with Abe VanDuinen taking a pair of first place finishes in the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200. VanDuinen was also second in the 800 with a personal best 2:06.6, and Lane Rood took a pair of seconds, in the 100 and 400.
“We had a really good meet,” said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. “We went into today to see if we can’t stack all of our events put our best foot forward and maybe see if we can hang with (Mason County Eastern). We weren’t missing too much.”
Fatura said she encouraged her athletes to see through participating in their maximum allotment of events at four each. Most did.
“That was a good show for them,” she said. “I think the kids felt really good.”
Mason County Eastern’s Dakota Matzen edged Pentwater’s Rood in the 100, 11.6 to 11.8 for a close finish at the line. Matzen also won the 200 in 24.2 and the 400 in 53.8, edging Rood again, in less than a second.
Eastern’s Nathan Wing won the 800 in 2:06.0 and Alex Tyndall took a pair of seconds. Tyndall finished 7.5 seconds behind VanDuinen in the 1,600 race and in a thriller at the finish of the 3,200, VanDuinen and Tyndall came to line neck-and-neck, with just 0.2 seconds difference in time.
Pentwater’s 400 relay of Logan Fatura, Ben Mertne, Kaleb Brown and Rood took second place in 48.0 and Mason County Eastern’s 3,200 relay team of Ron Hasenbank, Evan Martin, Tyndall and Noah O’Conner ran an 8.59.7 for second place.
Manistee Catholic’s Lee Pizana jumped to 10 feet 8 inches in the pole vault for a first place finish. In the 300 hurdles, Andrew Potter and Nick Sturgeon were second and third, both with PRs of 44.6 and 47.1.
“My (400-meter relay) is still progressing, still getting better,” said Manistee Catholic coach Gabe Wise. “They were fourth today, one spot out of the medals. Those girls are getting hungry. They realize how close they are to things.
“We have to keep working. We switched up a little bit today. The handoffs just aren’t there yet, and in the 400 that’s the difference. We’ll get there.”
Peter Hybza medaled in the distance events, the 800 and 1600.
“In talking to my kids, and watching the meet unfold, the thing I want to emphasize is that we had a ton of smiles on our kids’ faces,” Wise said.
“The kids were upbeat and happy. As it finished, they all said ‘We had fun.’ As a coach, when your kids are saying they had fun it’s what all coaches strive for.”
In the field events, MCE’s Jude Mickevich took third in the shot put with a 35-5 throw and third in the discus, throwing 107-6. Pentwater’s Kaleb Brown took second in the long jump with a leap of 18-9 and a third in the 400, running 55.7.
In the girls’ race, Mason County Eastern had a triple winner in sophomore Payton Haynes. She won the 100 hurdles in 16.7, the 300 hurdles in 51.7, a PR, and the pole vault with a jump of 9-8, another PR that broke her own school record.
Manistee Catholic’s Lauren Niedzielski ran a PR in the 400 to win, running a PR 1:03.4. Eastern’s Isabella Gulembo came in second in the 400 with a PR of her own, 1:05.5.
The Cardinals’ Eline Cochereau took second place in the 3,200, running 13:17.2 and Manistee Catholic’s Madison Duke ran a PR of 56.8 to place third in the 300 hurdles.
Pentwater’s Anna VanDuinen set a PR in picking up third place in the 800, running a 2:51.1 and Pentwater’s 3,200 relay team of Ana Garcia, Abby Hughes, Isabel Lopez and Lauren Davis ran to a third place finish time of 13:51.2.
Eastern’s 3,200 relay team of Keeli Johnson, Gulembo, Cochereau and Elena Buss took second place with a time of 12:14.3.
Pentwater’s MacKenna Hasil was third in the shot, throwing 29-0 for third and teammate Emily Schwarz cleared 4-8.75 to take 2nd place.
Boys Team Scores: Maple City Glen Lake 151.5, Mason County Eastern 120.5, Pentwater 107, Frankfort 82, Onekama 67.5, Manistee Catholic 53.5, Brethren 44, Leland 4.
Girls Team Scores: Frankfort 186.5, Mason County Eastern 94.5, Brethren 78, Maple City Glen Lake 72, Onekama 64, Leland 49, Manistee Catholic 42, Pentwater 40.