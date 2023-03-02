CUSTER — Down 16-4 after the first quarter on Thursday, Mason County Eastern came charging back and took the lead in the third before Walkerville tied the game to force overtime and then shocked the home crowd by hitting a 3-point goal to defeat Eastern, 54-53, in overtime.
“Two kids fouled out, kid knocks down a 3. He wasn’t the primary option on that play. He knocks it down and claims a memory of a lifetime,” Eastern coach Mark Forner said about how Walkerville ended the game.
“He (Angel Santillan-Lopez) said he only dreamed about it,” said Walkerville coach Lee Oomen.
Walkerville (4-18, 4-14 Western Michigan D League) jumped out to 7-0 lead before Eastern (6-15, 5-12 WMD) junior Zach Howe hit for a field goal with 5:08 on the clock. Two minutes later, Clay Shoup hit for his first two points of the game, but the Cardinals were down 10-4 and could not muster any other points in the first quarter.
Wildcat junior Santillan-Lopez scored the first points of the game when he hit a 3-point shot with just nine seconds off the clock and ironically, Santillan-Lopez hit the 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime to give Walkerville the win; the only two 3-point shots he made in the game, ending the game with eight points.
Eastern honored seniors on the cheerleading and basketball teams in a pre-game ceremony in the final home boys basketball game of the season.
The Cardinals owned the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats to bring Eastern within two at the half, down 19-21. Junior Zach Howe scored three of his four 3-point goals in the second.
Eastern junior Clay Shoup was contained in the first half by Walkerville, scoring just five points, but he broke out in the third quarter, scoring the first seven Eastern points of the second half.
“They are tough, they are defensive-minded, they don’t give up easy baskets,” Forner commented. “They really shut down Clay tonight… fortunately some others stepped up.”
Shoup’s first point was the front end of a foul shot and then, at 6:21 remaining in the quarter, Shoup hit a field goal to give the Cardinals a 22-21 lead that lasted 19 seconds as Walkerville junior Connor Shafer sank a 3-point shot to regain the lead 24-22.
Shoup hit for two more field goals to put Eastern back up, 26-24, a lead that would grow to as much as eight points before closing the third quarter with a 34-27 lead.
“We had to work twice as hard to come back and take the lead,” Forner said. “And then they came back, despite being in some foul trouble.”
Eastern cooled off for the start of the fourth quarter and Walkerville fought back and Collin Chase hit a 3-point shot with just over four minutes in the final quarter to put Walkerville in the lead, 37-36.
Chase hit for another three to put the Wildcats up 40-36 at the 3:35 mark, but Clay Shoup was 3-for-4 at the free throw line to bring Eastern within one point with 3:25 to play.
At 2:06, Wildcat junior Connor Shafer hit another 3-pointer to claim a 43-39 lead, but senior Nate Wing was fouled on a shot that rolled in and then hit the and one to get within one, 42-43.
Walkerville’s Shafer hit a field goal at 1:22 to put the Wildcats up by three, 45-42, but Eastern’s Zach Howe unleashed a 3-pointer and sank it with 1:06 left in the game to knot the score 45-all. Both teams had one more attempt to win the game in regulation, but neither were successful and the game went to overtime.
In overtime, Walkerville’s Chase hit a 3-pointer with about 45 seconds of the four minute overtime elapsed to take a 48-45 lead. Eastern countered with a field goal by Shoup and a pair of free throws from freshman Aaron Drake to go up 49-48.
Cardinal sophomore Ron Hasenbank was stellar on defense throughout the game and with 1:42 remaining in overtime, he stole the ball and took it to the hoop for a lay-up that put Eastern up, 51-48.
Fifteen seconds later, Walkerville freshman Jordan Oomen hit the second of three 3-pointers in the overtime and tied the game, 51-51.
With 21 seconds remaining in overtime, Nate Wing scored a bucket to put Eastern up 53-51.
Two of Walkerville’s players fouled out in the overtime, adding to the suspense and excitement of the game. Both teams were playing tough defense, deflecting passes and pulling down critical rebounds.
What looked like a Mason County Eastern win turned to heartbreak when Santillan-Lopez let loose with a 3-pointer at the top of the key, just before the buzzer sounded and the Wildcat crowd went wild as the shot hit all net and Walkerville had a 54-53 win.
“That was an exciting one…,” said Oomen. “They (his players) executed the plan…out of the timeout.”
Howe and Shoup led all scorers with 17 points and Wing added 11. Walkerville was led by Chase with 13; Shafer and Oomen had 10 each.
Thursday’s game was the 185th game between the two teams, a series that began with the 1930-31 season. The overtime victory for Walkerville ended a six game win streak for Eastern, but Eastern still holds a 133-53 advantage in the all-time series.
The last time the teams played into overtime was 1984-85 with the Wildcats winning, 69-63. Walkerville is 3-1 when it plays overtime against the Cardinals.
These same two teams will face off again on Monday in Baldwin when they compete in the Division 4 district at 7 p.m.
WALKERVILLE (54)
Chase 3 4-6 13, Shafer 4 0-0 10, Santillan-Lopez 3 0-2 8, Oomen 3 0-2 10, De La Paz 4 1-1 9, Lopez 2 0-1 4. Totals: 19 5-12 54.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (53)
Shoup 5 7-10 17, Wing 4 3-6 11, Howe 6, 1-2 17, Hasenbank 2 0-0 4, Drake 0 4-7 4. Totals: 17 15-25 53.
Walkerville; 16;5;6;18;9;–;54
Mason County Eastern; 4;15;15;11;8;–;53
3-point goals–Walkerville–(10): Chase 3, Shafer 2, Oomen 3, Santillan-Lopez 2. Mason County Eastern (4): Howe 4. Total fouls–Walkerville 18, Mason County Eastern 9. Fouled out–De La Paz, Walkerville. Lopez, Walkerville. Technical fouls–none.