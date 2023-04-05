MANTON — Mason County Eastern ran in the Manton Rust Shaker Invite on Wednesday in Manton, placing third in the boys race and fourth in the girls race.
"I was pleased with the results we got with the conditions," said MCE coach Ben Knizacky. "It was windy and cold. We were lucky it wasn't extremely cold until the sun started to go down."
In the girls race, Payton Haynes was the lone first place finisher, taking the top spot in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record time of 16.73. She was also second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 58.51.
A handful of girls took third place finishes in the meet. Eline Cochereau ran a 2:55.36 in the 800, Adriana Bosley threw for a personal record of 86 feet, 4 inches in the discus and Elena Buss had a PR in the high jump with a 4-6 jump.
"We had a tough time in the pole vault," Knizacky said. "It was raining during the event and on almost every jump they were slipping. We were trying to keep the poles dry but it wasn't working very good."
Three of the girls relay teams placed third. The 400 relay team of Caterina Tomba, Kaden Robinson, Deanna Codman and Maria Poncho Gomez ran a 1:05.91.
The 1,600 relay team of Haynes, Cochereau, Codman and Gulembo ran a 5:32.00 good for third and the 3,200 relay team of Cochereau, Gulembo, Elena Hopkins and Keeli Johnson were third in 12:35.52.
"I was glad to get four girls over four foot in the high jump, in the first meet of the season," Knizacky said.
In the boys meet, Eastern had three individuals take first place in their events. Nathan Wing ran a 2:15.69 to win the 800, Alex Tyndall put in a PR in the 3,200, running 11 minutes flat and Jude Mickevich won the discus with a PR throw of 127-6.
Dakota Matzen had a PR in the 200 and took third and was second in the 400 with a time of 56.27.
Along with Tyndall's 3200 win, he took second in the 1600 with a time of 7:34.15. "Alex ran away with the 3,200 and was ahead in the 1,600, but couldn't hold off for the win, taking second," said Knizacky.
In the hurdle events, Ron Hasenbank ran PR of 18.33 in the 110 hurdles, good for third and Mason Perski also ran a PR, 50.81, in the 300 hurdles, taking third place.
The 1,600 relay team of Wing, Tyndall, Matzen and Malburg took first place with a time of 9:35.93.
Girls Team Results: Frankfort 97, Manton 85, Grand Traverse Academy 74, Mason County Eastern 64, Marion 33, Petoskey St. Michael 17, Mesick 10.
Boys Team Results: Marion 110, Manton 92.5, Mason County Eastern 52, Mesick 47, Grand Traverse Academy 38, Frankfort 35.5, Petoskey St. Michael 6.