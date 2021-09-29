BEAR LAKE — The Mason County Eastern cross country teams tackled the Bear Lake cross country course and came away victorious on Wednesday in the third WMD Jamboree of the year.
The Cardinals run again on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the Pine River Invite. Pentwater hosts an invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9.
GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 21, Bear Lake-Onekama 52, Pentwater 59.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 2-Lucy Shoup, 22:26. 3-Olivia Wing, 22:48. 5-Sydney Gage, 24:15. 8-Amelia Malburg, 23:45. 12-Kirsten Bacon, 27:01. 13-Payton Haynes, 27:15. 18-Amelia Stewart, 29:22. 23-Isabella Gulembo, 31:17.
PENTWATER GIRLS: 10-Anna VanDuinen, 26:29. 15-Emily Schwarz, 27:32. 17-Abby Hughes, 27:45. 25-Ireland Breitner, 32:58. 26-Evalena Jeruzal, 33:19. 28-MacKenna Hasil, 36:19.
BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 20, Pentwater 45, Marion, 70.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS: 1-Eli Shoup, 17:50. 2-Nate Wing, 22:48. 6-Peter Hybza, 19:22. 8-Clay Shoup, 20:10. 10-Dakota Matzen, 20:38. 13-Keeton Capling, 21:49. 15-Ron Hasenbank, 21:50. 16-Henry Malburg, 22:14.
PENTWATER BOYS: 4-Abe VanDuinen, 18:54. 7-Mitchel Daniels, 20:04. 12-James Davis, 21:32. 18-Eli Powers, 23:00. 19-Campbell Miller, 26:09. 20-Shane Roberts, 26:19. 21-Jack Roberts, 27:30.