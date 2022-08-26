BENZONIA — The Mason County Eastern boys cross country team finished second in the small school division of the Pete Moss Invitational hosted by Benzie Central Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals' girls team finished third.

Eastern's boys team was the runner-up to Johannesburg-Lewiston. The girls were one point behind runner-up Buckley with Johannesburg-Lewiston sweeping the top honors.

The Pentwater boys team finished in fifth place while the girls team finished in eighth.

Nate Wing was the top finisher for Eastern, taking second with a time of 17:06.5, finishing amongst three of the top four place runners from Johannesburg-Lewiston. Abe VanDuinen of Pentwater finished 14th in 18:39.8 and Peter Hybza, a junior from Eastern finished 15th, running an 18:47.9.

"Abie is still struggling (with sickness)," said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura. "He'll get back there. Mitchel (Daniels) wasn't super happy with his time, but he's been working a lot this summer. He will definitely get there as well."

For the girls, Cardinal sophomore Lucy Shoup finished ninth with a 22:25.3, followed by freshman Lauren Niedzielski in 11th with a time of 22:37.4. The top finisher in the girls race for Pentwater was Anna VanDuinen, running a 23:22.1.

"Anna VanDuinen ran her personal record," Fatura said.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Johannesburg-Lewiston 26, Buckley 98, Mason County Eastern 99, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 104, Grand Traverse Academy 107, Frankfort 125, Leland 133, Pentwater 196, Brethren 203.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 9-Lucy Shoup, 22:25.3. 11-Lauren Niedzielski, 22:37.4. 18-Olivia Wing, 23:43.6. 30-Elizabeth Logan, 24:58.3. 42-Isabella Gulembo, 26:07.9. 53-Elena Hopkins, 27:59.2. 65-Grace Kidd, 38:48.4.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 16-Anna VanDuinen, 23:22.1. 47-Abby Hughes, 26:515. 54-Lauren Davis, 30:34.5. 60-Evalena Jeruzal, 3239.0. 63-Mackenna Hasil, 34:07.2.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Johannesburg-Lewiston 23, Mason County Eastern 77, FranKfort 109, Leland 125, Pentwater 127, Lake Leelanau St. Mary 140, Bear Lake-Onekama 145, Grand Traverse Academy 187.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS: 2-Nate Wing, 17:06.5. 15-Peter Hybza, 18:47.9. 20-Luke Niedzielski, 19:05.0. 31-Dakota Matzen, 20:11.3. 32-Clay Shoup, 20:11.5. 33-Henry Malburg, 20:12.5. 38-Ron Hasenbank, 20:49.3.

PENTWATER BOYS: 14-Abe VanDuinen, 18:39.8. 24-Mitchel Daniels, 19:21.0. 36-Wyatt Roberts, 20:33.7. 45-James Davis, 21:16.7. 50-Ben Merten, 22:19.5. 64-Eli Powers, 24:51.7.