CUSTER — Mason County Eastern's boys and girls cross country teams ran at the Cardinal Classic Invite on Tuesday, amidst a steady rain and ran away from the competitors in both races.

The Cardinals won the boys race with a score of 17, followed by Grand Rapids Union with 43 and Pentwater with 85. The girls team won 19 to 37 over Grand Rapids Union. Pentwater girls did not field a full team, so they did not score as a team.

Eastern boys took seven of the top 10 places, led by senior Nathan Wing, clocking a time of 17:53. Alex Tyndall ran 18:25 for a second place finish, followed by Luke Niedzielski with 18:37 for third and Peter Hybza ran 18:39 for fourth.

Eastern coach Ben Knizacky said he was happy with how his team ran.

First across the line for Pentwater was freshman Bode Powell, running a personal record of 21:10 for a 16th place finish. Senior James Davis took a 17th place finish with a 21:11.03. Pentwater grouped together nicely, capturing places 16-21, all within 23 seconds of each other.

"We did some different things. It was our last opportunity to have fun after having some pressure the last few meets," said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura.

In the girls race, freshman Lauren Niedzielski ran a personal record of 20:38 and took first for the Cardinals and was followed closely by sophomore Lucy Shoup, running a 20:49 for second and junior Olivia Wing, running a 22:43, good for third.

"Lauren ran really well," Knizacky said.

First across the finish line for Pentwater was sophomore Isabel Lopez, with a time of 25:35 and an eighth place finish. Abby Hughes ran 26:12, placing in 10th place.

Pentwater and Mason County Eastern both run next at the MHSAA Regional held in Buckley.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 17, Grand Rapids Union 43, Pentwater 85.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN BOYS: 1-Nathan Wing, 17:53. 2-Alex Tyndall, 18:25. 3-Luke Niedzielski, 18:37. 4-Peter Hybza, 18:39. 7-Clay Shoup, 19:25. 8-Ron Hasenbank, 19:42. 10-Henry Malburg, 20:12. 28-Mason Perski, 25:59.

PENTWATER BOYS: 16-Bode Powell, 21:10. 17-James Davis, 21:11.03. 18-Kaleb Brown, 21:11.34. 19-Abe VanDuinen, 21:11.63. 20-Mitchel Daniels, 21:11.9. 21-Wyatt Roberts, 21:33. 24-Logan Fatura, 21:40.

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS: Mason County Eastern 19, Grand Rapids Union 37.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN GIRLS: 1-Lauren Niedzielski, 20:38. 2-Lucy Shoup, 20:49. 3-Olivia Wing, 22:43. 6-Elena Hopkins, 25:10. 7-Chloe Ninon Treguier, 25:25. 12-Payton Haynes, 26:23. 17-Isabella Gulembo, 28:48.

PENTWATER GIRLS: 8-Isabel Lopez, 25:36. 10-Abby Hughes, 26:12. 14-Evalena Jeruzal, 27:02. 15-Anna VanDuinen, 27:03.