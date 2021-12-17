MESICK — Mason County Eastern and Mesick had a Western Michigan D League conference showdown on Friday and put on a show in the first half, with Mesick taking the lead at half, 22-19.

The Cardinals took the lead 29-28 by the end of the third quarter, but in the final quarter Mason County Eastern could only muster free throws while Mesick scored a 3-point shot and four field goals to win, 42-31.

"The girls worked hard. We had a couple defensive lapses, and Mesick hit a couple shots that gave them momentum," said Eastern coach Jake Smith. "This was a very physical game with lots of free throws."

All told, there were 42 free throws shot between the two teams. Eastern was good on 11-of-27 and Mesick was 4-of-15.

The Cardinals were led by Corinna Hernandez with 10 points.

MESICK (42)

Hillier 3 1-3 7, Quiggin 1 1-4 3, Abraham 7 1-4 15, Blach 1 0-0 2, McCoy 5 1-2 15, Akom 0 0-2 0. Totals: 17 4-15 42.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (31)

Howe 2 4-8 9, Shoup 1 0-4 2, Fuster 0 1-2 1, Alvesteffer 2 4-6 8, Harry 0 1-2 1, Hernandez 4 1-6 10. Totals: 9 11-27 31.

Mesick; 6;13;9;14;—;42

Mason County Eastern;8;14;7;2;—;31

3-point goals—Mesick (4): McCoy (4). Mason County Eastern (2): Howe, Crawford. Total fouls—Mesick 24, Mason County Eastern 14. Fouled out—Mesick: Akom. Mason County Eastern: Howe. Technical fouls—none. JV score—Mason County Eastern 25, Mesick 11. MCE JV Scoring—Foglie 4, Wing 6, Robinson 2, Tyler 7, Crawford 6.