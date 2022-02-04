BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern’s boys basketball team traveled to Bear Lake on Friday and found itself down by 10 at the end of the first quarter, clawed its way back to a 34-34 tie at the end of the third, but ultimately dropped the Western Michigan D League contest, 52-42.

“Our guys came out a little flat tonight, but credit to Bear Lake who played well. We tied it up after three quarters, but our legs were gone by the fourth quarter. It is my fault,” said Eastern coach Mark Forner. “This is the fourth game our six guys have played in (the) past seven days, and we just didn’t have any bounce left at the end. Congratulations to Bear Lake on the win.”

The series between Eastern and Bear Lake began in the 1960-61 season. This 113th meeting between the schools has Bear Lake with the advantage, 62-51. The two teams split this season as the Cardinals won the earlier season match up, 76-28.

Bear Lake’s Nate Sanderson led all scorers with 24 points and Jake Griffis added 17 for the Lakers (5-7, 5-5 WMD). The Cardinals (9-3, 8-2 WMD) were led by James Drake and Cody Shoup, each had 13 points and Wyatt Crawford added 10.

Eastern’s Eli Shoup had 13 rebounds and three steals, Drake grabbed eight rebounds and Clay Shoup had seven rebounds. Crawford had three assists and five rebounds and Nate Wing had two steals and an assist.

The Lakers had eight free throws in the fourth quarter. Sanderson connected on 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in the final frame.

The Cardinals play again Monday when they travel to Marion for a WMD match up.

BEAR LAKE (52)

Sanderson 6 8-10 24, Griffis 5 6-8 17, Johnson 2 0-0 4, G.Harless 1 1-2 3, Cook 1 0-0 2, Merrill 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 15-20 52.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (42)

C.Shoup 5 1-3 13, Wing 0 1-4 1, Drake 4 5-7 13, E.Shoup 2 1-3 5, Crawford 3 2-2 10. Totals: 14 10-19 42.

Bear Lake;16;9;9;18;—;52

Mason County Eastern;6;13;15;8;—;42

3-point goals—Bear Lake (5): Sanderson 4, Griffis. Mason County Eastern (4): C.Shoup 2, Crawford 2. Total fouls—Bear Lake 15, Mason County Eastern 18. Fouled out—Mason County Eastern: C.Shoup. Technical fouls—none.