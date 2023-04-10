BEAR LAKE — Mason County Eastern’s baseball team opened the 2023 season on the road, dropping both ends of a West Michigan D League doubleheader on Monday in Bear Lake, 12-2 in 5 innings and 20-2 in 2 innings.
“There were a few surprises and now I know what we need to work on,” said Eastern coach Ward Stever. “We have some practicing to do. We will work on it.”
In the mercy-shortened first game, the Cardinals scored one run in the third and one run in the fifth inning. Bear Lake put three on the board in the first, five in the second and two each in the third and fifth innings.
Starting pitcher Keegan Nelson threw three innings, giving up 10 runs, four earned, struck out five, walked three and gave up five hits. Zach Howe relieved Nelson, pitching two innings, giving up two runs, both earned, walked one and had three hit batters.
Aaron Drake and Clay Shoup each went 1-for-2 and each scored a run. Shoup had an RBI and Drake walked. Ty Goble and Daniel Bothwell each walked twice.
“We had nine errors in game one,” Stever said. “We have a couple days to work on the little things before heading up to Frankfort on Thursday.”
Game two was called for darkness after just two innings, with Bear Lake recording the win by a score of 20-2.
Stever had two young pitchers on the mound. Drake, a freshman, threw the first 1 2/3 innings, giving up 11 runs, four earned, on eight hits, eight walks and five strike outs. Sophomore Ron Hasenbank came in to finish the last third of the second inning and gave up nine runs, six earned, on six hits, nine walks and four HP.
Offensively, Drake scored a run on a passed ball, Shoup was 1-for-2, scoring a run and recording a RBI. Clayton Logsdon was 1-for-1 with an RBI.
Eastern is back on the road on Thursday when they play in Frankfort at 4:30 p.m.