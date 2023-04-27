BRETHREN — Mason County Eastern's softball team was able to score in each of the two games played in Brethren on Thursday, but lost the battle in both games to mercy-shortened league contests.
In game one, Miley Kessel pitched two innings, striking out five, walking seven and giving up 12 hits for the 17-1 loss in three innings.
Offensively, Deanna Codman had a hit to right field and moved all the way around the bases, scoring on a throwing error, giving Eastern a lone run.
Kessel also pitched the second game, throwing four innings, striking out three and walking 14 while Brethren had 18 hits and won the nightcap, 22-2.
"The girls came out strong with a near errorless first inning," said Cardinal coach Jennifer Whitaker. "They were having fun and making good plays."
Codman was 2-for-2 from the plate. Malu and Crawford each singled and Madison Mackenzie had an RBI.
"Our outfield saw a lot of action, with Brethren having some hot bats tonight," Whitaker said.
MCE will host the Marion Eagles on Monday in Custer.