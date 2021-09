MESICK — Mason County Eastern's volleyball team lost in straight sets to Mesick, 12-25, 18-25, 16-25, in Western Michigan D League play Tuesday.

"We played a tough team tonight and unfortunately Mesick just had better outside hitters tonight," said Eastern coach Hilary Wright.

The Cardinals host Baldwin at 6 p.m., Thursday.

Eastern's individual statistic:

Skylar Harry: 3 attacks; 5 digs.

Hillary Howe: 2 aces; 3 attacks; 1 assist.

Janessa Alvesteffer: 2 kills; 5 assists; 2 digs; 3 blocks.

Deanna Codman: 2 digs.

Ella Pylman: 2 attacks; 2 digs; 3 blocks.

Adrianna Bosley: 1 ace; 1 kill; 2 digs.