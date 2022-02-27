CUSTER — Mason County Eastern held Marion to only two points in the opening quarter on the way to a 42-33 Western Michigan D League victory Saturday in Custer.

The series between these two schools only began in 2004-05 and with the win, the Cardinals now hold an 8-5 margin of victory.

After the slow start, Marion came to life in the second quarter, scoring three 3-pointers and converting on 5-8 free throws to outscore the Cardinals, 14-12, in the quarter, but Eastern still maintained the lead, 20-16, going in to the half.

Both teams were somewhat quiet in the third, with Eastern outscoring the Eagles 9-7. Eastern senior Eli Shoup had six of his game high 17 points in the fourth quarter, where the Cardinals outscored Marion, 13-10.

Along with Eli Shoup’s 17 points, Wyatt Crawford hit for 13, Clay Shoup had seven and Nate Wing had five points for Eastern (14-5, 13-4 WMD). Eli Shoup contributed to an all-around game with six rebounds, three steals and two assists. James Drake had nine rebounds, and Crawford had five assists.

Cole Meyer led Marion (5-11, 5-10 WMD) with 11 and Gavin Prielipp added nine.

Eastern hits the road for a 6 p.m., Thursday, when it takes on Manistee Catholic in Manistee.

MARION (33)

Yonell 2 1-2 6, Salisbury 1 3-6 6, B.Prielipp 0 1-2 1, G.Prielipp 2 3-4 9, Meyer 4 2-2 11. Totals: 9 10-16 33.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (42)

C.Shoup 2 2-5 7, Wing 2 0-2 5, E.Shoup 7 3-4 17, Crawford 4 3-5 13. Totals: 15 8-16 42.

Marion 2 14 7 10 — 33

MC Eastern 8 12 9 13 — 42

3-point goals—Marion (5): Yonell, Salisbury, G.Prielipp 2, Meyer. Mason County Eastern (4): C.Shoup, Wing, Crawford 2. Total fouls—Marion 16, Mason County Eastern 15. Fouled out—Marion: G.Prielipp, Meyer. Technical fouls—none.