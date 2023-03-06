BALDWIN — After dropping a Western Michigan D League game in overtime to Walkerville last Thursday, Mason County Eastern got a bit of revenge on Monday when it defeated the Wildcats in the opening round of MHSAA Division 4 district play in Baldwin, 52-45.
Walkerville opened the ballgame with a huge 22-point first quarter while Eastern scored 10. In the second quarter, the Cardinals were able to play even-up, as they held Walkerville to 13, and they scored 12 to go in to the half down, 35-22.
“It was a tale of two halves…,” said Mason County Eastern coach Mark Forner. “Walkerville jumped out to a quick 22-10 lead…but (we) roared back in the second half behind the outstanding defensive play of Ron Hasenbank and Zach Howe…”
Eastern (7-16) came out of the break and held Walkerville (4-19) to just 10 second half points and scored 30 of their own.
Eastern’s Clay Shoup hit for 26 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter, leading all scorers. Teammate Zachary Howe added 13 and Aaron Drake scored eight.
“We could not be prouder of how resilient our kids played tonight,” said Forner.
Walkerville had balanced scoring as Connor Shafer led his team with 13, Zeontaae DeLapez had 12 and Collin Chase had 10.
All six of the Wildcats’ 3-point goals came in the first half. Eastern had seven 3-pointers, but three of those came in the second half.
“Basketball is a game of runs ,and Walkerville really shot the heck out of the ball the entire first half,” Forner said. “We kept telling our guys to hang in there and that eventually they would cool off. Fortunately our kids were buying what we were selling and our defensive effort in the second half was simply outstanding.
“Zach Howe and Ron Hasenbank were lights out on the defensive end in the third and fourth quarters,” commented Forner. “We kept preaching “one stop at a time” and the kids really delivered.”
With Eastern’s win, the Cardinals advance to play the host, No. 3-ranked Baldwin (20-1), in a semifinal district game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MASON COUNTY EASTERN (52)
Shoup 6 9-13 26, Wing 1 3-4 5, Howe 5 1-2 13, Hasenbank 0 0-2 0, Drake 3 2-6 8. Totals: 15 15-27 52.
WALKERVILLE (45)
Chase 3 1-2 10, Shafer 5 2-3 13, Oomen 2 0-0 6, DeLapez 5 2-3 12, Lopez 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 5-8 45.
MC Eastern 10 12 13 17 — 52
Walkerville 22 13 5 5 — 45
3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (7): Shoup 5, Howe 2. Walkerville (6): Chase 3, Shafer, Oomen 2. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 7, Walkerville 17. Fouled out—Walkerville: Chase. Technical fouls—none.