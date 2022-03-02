MARION — Mason County Eastern lost its MHSAA Division 4 girls basketball district semifinal to a tough McBain Northern Michigan Christian team, 53-21, on Wednesday, at Marion.

The Cardinals (10-11) were down 10-4 after the first quarter, and Northern Michigan Christian (15-4) exploded for 21 points in the second quarter, taking the lead 31-7 at halftime.

“Our girls played hard the whole game against a quicker team. We had problems getting in to our offensive sets, NMC’s ball pressure was a factor in creating turnovers. We didn’t adapt fast enough to the defense,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith.

Eastern’s best quarter was the third, with Corinna Hernandez scoring seven of the team’s 10 points but it wasn’t enough. The Cardinals could only muster four points in the final frame, dropping the game, 53-21.

Leading all scorers was Northern Michigan Christian’s Paige Ebels with 12 points, followed by Megan Bennett with 11 points, Jana VanNoord with 10, and Alaina Roseveld with nine points. The Comets are an honorable mention in the Division 4 Associated Press poll.

Hernandez ended the game with nine points, followed by Deanna Codman with five and Janessa Alvesteffer with four. Alvesteffer also had seven rebounds and Claudia Fuster had six.

“I’m very proud of this team, they have been a joy to coach. I lose Hillary Howe, Corinna Hernandez and Skylar Harry to graduation this year. A lot of the team scoring and leadership; we will have to have the juniors and sophomores step into those roles,” added Smith. “It also was a great experience having three foreign exchange students on the team; Olga Foglie, Alisia Gili and Claudia Fuster, a great group of fine young ladies.”

With the loss, the Cardinals fall to 6-17 against Northern Michigan Christian in the all-time series that began in 1989, and 1-9 in the post season, which also started in 1989.

With the win, Northern Michigan Christian earns a district final berth in Marion on Friday against Marion. The Eagles defeated Walkerville, 46-34.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (21)

Codman 1 2-4 5, Howe 0 1-4 1, Shoup 0 0-4 0, Tyler 0 0-2 0, Fuster 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 2 0-0 4, Hernandez 2 4-6 9. Totals: 6 7-20 21.

MCBAIN NORTHERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN (53)

Pacheco 0 0-3 0, Ebels 4 3-6 12, Krick 2 0-0 5, Mag.Yount 1 0-0 3, Mab.Yount 1 0-0 3, VanNoord 3 3-6 10, Bennett 5 1-2 11, Roseveld 3 3-6 9. Totals: 19 11-23 53.

MC Eastern 4 3 10 4 — 21

McBain NMC 10 21 14 8 — 53

3-point goals—Mason County Eastern (2): Codman, Hernandez. McBain Northern Michigan Christian (5): Ebels, Krick, Mag.Yount, Mab.Yount, VanNoord. Total fouls—Mason County Eastern 16, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 18. Fouled out—McBain Northern Michigan Christian: Krick. Technical fouls—none.