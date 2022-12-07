CUSTER — Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 22-8 halftime lead on the way to a Western Michigan D League win over Big Rapids Crossroads Wednesday in Custer, 56-23.

“I thought our execution was very good early on. We gave up a couple threes to them but they did that on good ball rotation,” said Eastern coach Jake Smith. “I thought we played very good defense… We controlled the ball very well and only had but six turnovers.”

Eastern shot 30% from 3-point range and 35% from the field and sunk 13 of 20 free throws for 65% shooting from the charity stripe.

The Cougars’ Alexis Carr hit the first of her three 3-point shots at 6:54 in the first quarter to give her team a 3-0 lead and hit another 3-pointer two minutes later. The Cardinals’ Olivia Wing hit a shot in between Carr’s buckets and the score was 6-2, Cougars.

It was not until 1:55 remained in the first quarter that one of the Cardinals’ foreign exchange students, Maria Gomez Jimenez, hit a 3-pointer that the Cardinals took their first lead, one they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

After Gomez Jimenez gave Eastern the lead, she went on to hit two more 3-pointers in the first quarter, the last one with just 1.8 seconds remaining on the clock and the quarter ended with Eastern up 14-6.

The Cardinals (2-2, 2-0 WMD) went on to hold the Cougars (0-3, 0-2 WMD) to two points in the second quarter while MCE scored eight and the halftime lead grew to 14.

Eastern continued to dominate in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars, 15-5, for a 37-13 lead after three. The fourth quarter was the highest scoring for both teams, with MCE netting 19 points to Crossroads’ 10.

Nine players scored for MCE, including a couple junior varsity players brought up for Wednesday’s varsity only match up.

Leading all scorers on the night were Eastern’s Gomez Jimenez with 15 and Wing with 12. Crossroads was lead by Carr with 11.

Lucy Shoup led the Cardinals in rebounds with 10, followed by Gomez Jimenez with six. Shoup also contributed with four assists and two steals, Deanna Codman had three steals and a blocked shot, and Wing had three assists and two steals.

“I was very pleased with their effort tonight,” commented Smith. “I thought they played a very good game. We have done well against Crossroads in the past couple years, but those girls come to play.”

Eastern plays another league game on Friday when they travel to Brethren.

BIG RAPIDS CROSSROADS (23)

Buys 3 1-4 7, Carr 4 0-0 11, Selah 2 1-2 5. Totals: 9 2-6 23.

MASON COUNTY EASTERN (56)

Mickevich 3 2-3 8, Wing 4 4-4 12, Codman 2 0-2 4, Shoup 0 1-2 1, Tyler 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 3 3-4 9, Gomez Jimenez 5 2-2 15, Montanher 1 1-2 3, Crawford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 13-19 56.

BR Crossroads;6;2;5;10;—;23

MC Eastern;14;8;15;19;—;56

3-point goals—Big Rapids Crossroads (3): Carr 3. Mason County Eastern (3): Gomez Jimenez 3. Total fouls—Big Rapids Crossroads 16, Mason County Eastern 6. Fouled out—Big Rapids Crossroads: Cole. Technical fouls—none.